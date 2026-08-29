OUR PICKS Fears of AI-induced Armageddon Are Overdone | CISA and the FBI Are Sounding the Alarm on Ransomware | How the Trump Administration Is Eroding the US Military Edge, and more

Published 29 August 2026

· How States’ Fight Over an ICE Agent Could Open a New Political Battleground · From Battleships to Catapults, Trump Keeps Messing with the Navy · Donald Trump Is at Last Building His Border Wall · Fears of AI-induced Armageddon Are Overdone · The County Prosecutors Who Became ICE Informants · Judge Rules Trump Unlawfully Targeted Foreign Students Who Criticized Israel · How the Trump Administration Is Eroding the US Military Edge · CISA and the FBI Are Sounding the Alarm on Ransomware

How States’ Fight Over an ICE Agent Could Open a New Political Battleground (Jeremy Roebuck, Washington Post)

Minnesota wants Texas to turn over an officer charged with shooting an immigrant. Such extraditions are usually routine, but in this case politics loom large.

From Battleships to Catapults, Trump Keeps Messing with the Navy (Economist)

His obsessions will prove costly

Donald Trump Is at Last Building His Border Wall (Economist)

The barrier serves many goals, but may fail at its most important one.

Fears of AI-induced Armageddon Are Overdone (Ciaran Martin, Economist)

Applying basic security principles would go a long way to fixing problems identified by Anthropic and OpenAI.

The County Prosecutors Who Became ICE Informants (Aura Bogado, Wired)

Illinois prosecutors shared defendants’ personal data with federal immigration agents without criminal warrants, public disclosure, or legislative oversight.

Judge Rules Trump Unlawfully Targeted Foreign Students Who Criticized Israel (Chris Cameron, New York Times)

The ruling was a win for Stanford’s student newspaper, The Stanford Daily, and it followed another court victory for students targeted by the Trump administration last year.

How the Trump Administration Is Eroding the US Military Edge (Michael Schiffer, National Interest)

As powerful as the US military is, it cannot avoid the consequences of ill-conceived strategy.

CISA and the FBI Are Sounding the Alarm on Ransomware (Peter Suciu, National Interest)

A joint statement from US government agencies warned that groups like Medusa were increasingly formatting ransomware as “software-as-a-service”—in effect renting it to other cybercriminals.