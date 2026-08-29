WORLD ROUNDUP What Happens When Interceptor Missiles Run Out | Saudi Arabia’s New Maritime Coalition Is a Warning for the US | How Washington Can Credibly Counter China in the Pacific, and more

Published 29 August 2026

· Estonia’s Spy Chief: ‘Russia Is in a Very Bad Place – Revolution Could Come Overnight’ · What Happens When Interceptor Missiles Run Out · Russia and North Korea Are Scrambling Trump’s Alliance Strategy · How Washington Can Credibly Counter China in the Pacific · Trump Says U.S. Has Deal for Control of Large Share of Venezuela’s Oil · Trump’s Grab for Greenland Rattles Iceland, Which Considers Joining E.U. · Saudi Arabia’s New Maritime Coalition Is a Warning for the US

Estonia’s Spy Chief: ‘Russia Is in a Very Bad Place – Revolution Could Come Overnight’ (David Blair, The Telegraph)

In his first interview with a British newspaper, Kaupo Rosin discusses Putin’s fractured inner circle and the looming threat against Nato.

What Happens When Interceptor Missiles Run Out (Economist)

The growing shortage is causing panic in Ukraine and elsewhere.

Russia and North Korea Are Scrambling Trump’s Alliance Strategy (Donggak Heo, Foreign Policy)

Pyongyang’s military is sharpening itself on Ukrainian battlefields. What does that mean for U.S. defense coordination?

How Washington Can Credibly Counter China in the Pacific (Charles Edel, Foreign Policy)

It’s going to take more than showing up.

Trump Says U.S. Has Deal for Control of Large Share of Venezuela’s Oil (Rebecca F. Elliott, Simon Romero, and Edward Wong, New York Times)

The president said an agreement between the countries covered more than 65 billion barrels of reserves. A U.S. official said it would involve a partnership with a private company.

Trump’s Grab for Greenland Rattles Iceland, Which Considers Joining E.U. (Ellen Francis and Beatriz Ríos, Washington Post)

Rising prices and security concerns have rekindled Iceland’s interest in joining the E.U., but a major push has been President Donald Trump’s threat to annex an Arctic neighbor.

Saudi Arabia’s New Maritime Coalition Is a Warning for the US (Alexander Langlois, National Interest)

The future of Middle Eastern security should be managed by regional powers, not external meddling.