ENERGY SECURITY Crude Calculations: Why the Iran War Hasn’t Yet Caused an Oil Shock

By Vijay V. Vaitheeswaran

Published 1 September 2026

The Iran war has triggered the largest oil supply disruption in market history yet barely dented global growth after six months of conflict. Strategic reserves and shale get the credit, but the unexpected cushion is the fuel everyone forgets—demand itself.

This week marks six months since the outbreak of military conflict between the United States and Iran. This on-again, off-again, on-again conflagration has severely disrupted exports of oil, liquefied natural gas, and other vital commodities through the Strait of Hormuz. With more than two billion barrels of oil shipments already disrupted already this year, the International Energy Agency (IEA) calls this the “largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.”

But that is not the biggest story here.

Adjusted for inflation, benchmark petroleum prices remain well below the peaks seen during past global crises. Unlike the energy disruptions caused by the Arab oil embargo (1973–74) and the Iranian Revolution (1978–79), both of which whacked growth and triggered inflation, today’s trouble in the Middle East has hardly slowed things down. The International Monetary Fund has trimmed its outlook only modestly, now predicting 3 percent growth for the global economy this year and even higher next year—a forecast that assumes no major escalation in the war.

So how did the largest physical disruption of energy supplies in history produce the oil shock that wasn’t? The answer points to lessons that will outlast the conflict, however and whenever it is ultimately resolved.

The straightforward explanations come from the supply side. Luck played a part. Oil markets were well supplied when hostilities broke out—the IEA had projected a surplus of nearly four million barrels per day for 2026—so traders did not panic. So too did planning. Advanced economies, coordinated by the IEA, quickly made the largest-ever release of strategic stocks of petroleum, some 273 million barrels, which further cooled markets. Flexible infrastructure helped. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have diverted millions of barrels per day through underutilized pipelines that bypass the problematic maritime passage. Innovation boosted supply too. Thanks to the shale revolution, the United States has gone from being an energy-scarce importer in the 1970s to an energy-abundant exporter helping lubricate global oil and gas markets today.