CHINA WATCH Taiwan’s Parliament Finally Passes Drone Bill to Back Hedgehog Strategy

By Thijs Stegeman

Published 1 September 2026

Belated parliamentary funding for Taiwan’s drone program isn’t likely to satisfy President Lai Ching-te. Nonetheless, pressure from Washington has evidently helped achieve spending authorization for this key part of the government’s effort to adopt a hedgehog defense strategy.

Belated parliamentary funding for Taiwan’s drone program isn’t likely to satisfy President Lai Ching-te. Nonetheless, pressure from Washington has evidently helped achieve spending authorization for this key part of the government’s effort to adopt a hedgehog defense strategy.

The T$240 billion (US$7.57 billion or A$10.5 billion) bill that the opposition-controlled parliament passed on 27 August replaces the T$210 billion special budget which Lai had sought and which would have given the government an immediate lump sum and more flexibility in deciding allocation. The special budget would have bought roughly 210,000 drones and uncrewed vessels by 2031. Instead, the authorized funding, folded into the regular annual budget, is capped at T$40 billion per year for six years.

With a special budget, the money would have become available immediately and could be spent according to annual needs. The parliament’s bill takes only a first step by authorizing funding. The government still needs to appropriate the money through regular annual budgets before it can be spent.

This means it will be subject to the usual annual budget negotiations and may be crowded out by other budget priorities over time. Analyst William Yang criticized the bill for ‘inject[ing] uncertainties for Taiwan’s domestic drone manufacturers who are seeking clarity in the budget.’

It also means spending can only begin once the 2027 budget is passed. This can take some time. After a record delay, the 2026 budget was not accepted until 14 August of this year.

Yet the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan’s largest opposition party, did make concessions. In a last-minute reversal, it has allowed the Ministry of National Defense to keep authority over all military procurement paid for by the extra money, as the government wanted, even as the Ministry of Economic Affairs is given responsibility to run the program overall. Local-content rules were softened too, and the final text specifies acquisition of the coastal surveillance drones, coastal-attack drones and one-way attack boats that the military asked for.

Such equipment fits into the hedgehog strategy, which relies greatly on cheap and numerous equipment that can find and hit an approaching enemy but is itself mobile, easily hidden and therefore hard to destroy.

Some members of Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party were reportedly surprised with the helpfulness of the final text. Premier Cho Jung-tai avoided saying whether his government was satisfied.