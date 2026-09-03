OUR PICKS Pentagon Seeks Access to Vast Private UFO Records Collection | The US May Lack the Engineers to Rebuild Space Assets in a Future War | Persistent Engagement and the Illusion of Cyber Equilibrium, and more

Published 3 September 2026

· ICE Agent Charged with Lying to Investigators in Nonfatal Minneapolis Shooting · Pentagon Seeks Access to Vast Private UFO Records Collection · The US May Lack the Engineers to Rebuild Space Assets in a Future War: RAND · Army Awards First-Ever Laser Production Contract to AV, with $465M Value · The ‘Covered List’: A Fraud Claimed ‘National Security · Persistent Engagement and the Illusion of Cyber Equilibrium

ICE Agent Charged with Lying to Investigators in Nonfatal Minneapolis Shooting (Jeremy Roebuck, Joyce Sohyun Lee and Perry Stein, Washington Post)

The case is the first known instance of the Justice Department seeking to prosecute a federal immigration officer for actions taken during the Minneapolis operation.

Pentagon Seeks Access to Vast Private UFO Records Collection (Brandi Vincent, Defense Scoop)

AARO notably wants pre-1990 archives, as it hustles to meet Congress’ call to review the U.S. government’s UAP involvement since 1945.

The US May Lack the Engineers to Rebuild Space Assets in a Future War: RAND (Thomas Novelly, Defense One)

Industry is already short of skilled engineering personnel.

Army Awards First-Ever Laser Production Contract to AV, with $465M Value (Carley Welch, Breaking Defense)

“One of the key exciting components of this particular production program is introducing production-directed energy for the first time in the nation’s history,” AV’s vice president of directed-energy systems told reporters.

The ‘Covered List’: A Fraud Claimed ‘National Security’ (Nicholas Weaver, Lawfare)

A tool built to block Huawei and Hikvision now bans drones, routers, and solar inverters—undermining the security it was meant to protect.

Persistent Engagement and the Illusion of Cyber Equilibrium (Jason Healey and Jack Snyder, Lawfare)

Strategies built to disrupt cyber adversaries may impose costs but are unlikely to lead to long-term stability.