WORLD ROUNDUP What Was the War on Terror? | Has North Korea Achieved Minimum Deterrence? | Trump’s Venezuela Oil Deal Is a Farce, and more

Published 5 September 2026

· What Was the War on Terror? · The U.N. Backed a Map that Shows Africa True to Size. The U.S. Was Sole Objector. · Europe Cannot Protect Russia from Itself · The Lengthening Reach of China’s Armed Forces · Trump’s Venezuela Oil Deal Is a Farce · Huckabee Condemns ‘Terrorist’ Attacks on Palestinians in West Bank Town Hall · Could US Nuclear Reactors Survive Military Hits in Saudi Arabia? · Has North Korea Achieved Minimum Deterrence?

What Was the War on Terror? (Joseph Stieb, Foreign Policy)

A defining period in U.S. foreign policy has ended, but it remains misunderstood.

The U.N. Backed a Map that Shows Africa True to Size. The U.S. Was Sole Objector.

The U.S. was the only country to vote against the U.N. resolution, which encourages the use of an “Equal Earth” map. The U.S. described it as a “radical ideological project.”

Europe Cannot Protect Russia from Itself (Radek Sikorski, Economist)

Fear of Vladimir Putin going fully rogue has paralyzed the West for long enough

The Lengthening Reach of China’s Armed Forces (Economist)

Why Chinese jets are staging mock combat over Egypt.

Trump’s Venezuela Oil Deal Is a Farce (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

There aren’t 65 billion barrels, they won’t be lowering gas prices, and they won’t refill the SPR.

Huckabee Condemns ‘Terrorist’ Attacks on Palestinians in West Bank Town Hall (Fatima Abdul Karim and Aaron Boxerman, New York Times)

Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, made a rare trip to meet with Palestinians after international backlash over attacks by Israeli settlers.

Could US Nuclear Reactors Survive Military Hits in Saudi Arabia? (Henry Sokolski, National Interest)

The US-Saudi nuclear accord has largely been discussed as a nuclear proliferation issue. But Saudi nuclear reactors could also risk a massive radiological release if attacked.

Has North Korea Achieved Minimum Deterrence? (Benjamin Giltner, National Interest)

The United States’ massive nuclear arsenal cannot guarantee safety from a nuclear attack.