WORLD ROUNDUP Is Traffic Through Hormuz Really Back to Normal? | China Is Training Up Thousands of Humanoid Robots | Why Germany Isn’t Punishing Russia Harder, and more

Published 9 September 2026

· Why Israel Reacted with Fury to U.K. Sanctions on West Bank Settlements · Is Traffic Through Hormuz Really Back to Normal? · Israel’s Neglected Threat from Within · China Is Training Up Thousands of Humanoid Robots · Why Germany Isn’t Punishing Russia Harder · The Inside Story of What Happened at Stars and Stripes

Why Israel Reacted with Fury to U.K. Sanctions on West Bank Settlements (David M. Halbfinger, New York Times)

The fierce retaliation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to the new restrictions is a reflection of his tough re-election fight, analysts say.

Is Traffic Through Hormuz Really Back to Normal? (Economist)

America would like the world to think so as oil prices top $100 again.

Israel’s Neglected Threat from Within (Dan Ben-David, Economist)

Educational decay, driven by demographic change, endangers the nation’s future.

China Is Training Up Thousands of Humanoid Robots (Economist)

But its approach will come with enormous costs.

Why Germany Isn’t Punishing Russia Harder (Sam Skove and John Haltiwanger, Foreign Policy)

Domestic politics constrains Berlin’s ability to respond to an attempted drone attack.

The Inside Story of What Happened at Stars and Stripes (Erik Slavin, The Atlantic)

For generations, the newspaper has served American military families. That work must continue. And it must remain editorially independent.