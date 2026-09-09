OUR PICKS The 9/11 Trial That Never Happened | Changes to Census That Could Exclude Millions | Uncertainty as Supreme Court Considers Mail Ballot Plan, and more

Published 9 September 2026

· The 9/11 Trial That Never Happened · 60 Posts in 10 Hours: How Trump’s Social Media Reflects His Version of Reality · Election Officials Grapple with Uncertainty as Supreme Court Considers Mail Ballot Plan · Trump Administration Proposes Changes to Census That Could Exclude Millions · Peter Thiel-Backed Firm to Make Low-Cost Missiles Amid U.S. Shortage · 9/11 Then and Now: How It Shapes Us 25 Years On

The 9/11 Trial That Never Happened (David Raskin, Washington Post)

President Obama’s wavering and Congress’s fear killed the court case Americans deserved to hear.

60 Posts in 10 Hours: How Trump’s Social Media Reflects His Version of Reality (Peter Baker, New York Times)

With an assist from A.I., President Trump offers a window into how he wants to be seen — and, critics say, a barometer of his mental state.

Election Officials Grapple with Uncertainty as Supreme Court Considers Mail Ballot Plan (Eileen Sullivan and Adam Sella, New York Times)

As they wait for word on whether the Trump administration’s new system to screen ballots can move forward, local officials say they are running out of time.

Trump Administration Proposes Changes to Census That Could Exclude Millions (Amy B Wang, Washington Post)

They could also reshape congressional representation and federal funding allocations.

Peter Thiel-Backed Firm to Make Low-Cost Missiles Amid U.S. Shortage (Pranshu Verma, Washington Post)

Defense start-up Covenant said it has inked about $150 million in orders to start being delivered in 2027.

9/11 Then and Now: How It Shapes Us 25 Years On (Just Security)

On Sept. 11, 2001, the United States began a legal and institutional transformation that is still unfolding. We asked expert authors with deep personal and professional ties to the post-9/11 period the same three questions: where were you on 9/11, how did it shape your path, and how does it continue to shape us a quarter century later?