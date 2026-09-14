WORLD ROUNDUP Trump Has Killed ‘Strategic Ambiguity’ Over Taiwan | The Laws of War Must Change for the Drone Age | South Africa Is at Risk of Becoming a Mafia State, and more

Published 14 September 2026

· China’s Top Spy Chief Warns A.I. Is a Threat to Party Rule · Trump Says the Strait of Hormuz Is Open. But How Much Oil Is Really Going Through? · Trump Has Killed ‘Strategic Ambiguity’ Over Taiwan · The Laws of War Must Change for the Drone Age · South Africa Is at Risk of Becoming a Mafia State · MAGA Is Making the World Safe for Corruption

China’s Top Spy Chief Warns A.I. Is a Threat to Party Rule (Lily Kuo, New York Times)

Even as Beijing urges the United States not to hype the dangers of A.I., its own spy chief is framing the technology as a threat to the Communist Party’s security.

Trump Says the Strait of Hormuz Is Open. But How Much Oil Is Really Going Through? (Karen DeYoung, Washington Post)

The question of how many ships are leaving the Persian Gulf is the latest rhetorical battleground in the Iran war.

Trump Has Killed ‘Strategic Ambiguity’ Over Taiwan (James Crabtree, Foreign Policy)

It was once unclear how Washington would defend Taipei—now it’s doubtful it will help at all.

The Laws of War Must Change for the Drone Age (Faine Greenwood and Nathaniel A. Raymond, Foreign Policy)

Hunting civilians from the sky is growing disturbingly common.

South Africa Is at Risk of Becoming a Mafia State (Economist)

An extraordinary public inquiry is confirming the country’s worst fears about organized crime.

MAGA Is Making the World Safe for Corruption (Anne Applebaum, The Atlantic)

Far-right ideologues have transformed American foreign policy into a tool of private gain and antidemocratic reaction.