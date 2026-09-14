QUOTE OF THE DAY Trump on AI: AI Guardrails? Who Needs AI Guardrails?

Published 14 September 2026

Trump: “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!”

From the headlines: “A.I. Queries from Abroad Raise Fears of a Biological Weapons Race: Today’s chatbots aren’t likely to help lone actors invent a deadly pathogen, experts say. But newer models, trained in biology, may need stronger safeguards.”

Trump’s post on social media: “The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!

“There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centers, and the only one that is happy about it is China… WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so. Conspiracy Theorists, Treasonists, Traitors, and Leakers, BEWARE!”