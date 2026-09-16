THE AMERICAS Guyana’s Boom Meets Its Geopolitical Test

Published 16 September 2026

Guyana has entered the second half of 2026 with two important developments unfolding at once: an economy still expanding at a pace almost without modern parallel, and a long-running territorial conflict with Venezuela approaching what Georgetown hopes will be a definitive legal resolution.

Guyana has entered the second half of 2026 with two important developments unfolding at once: an economy still expanding at a pace almost without modern parallel, and a long-running territorial conflict with Venezuela approaching what Georgetown hopes will be a definitive legal resolution. The first reflects the transformative force of offshore oil. The second concerns the security, territorial integrity, and political stability of the country that oil wealth is remaking.

The connection between them is more than rhetorical. The Essequibo controversy is not justan inherited border quarrel. It has become more strategically charged precisely because Guyana’s emergence as a major petroleum producer has made the country—and the waters off its coast—more important to regional and global powers.

A Remarkable Growth Record

Guyana’s real GDP grew by an estimated 33.3 percent in the first half of 2026, according to the government’s mid-year assessment. Even more important for the country’s longer-term prospects, the non-oil economy expanded by 10.1 percent. The government has consequently raised its forecast for full-year real GDP growth to 20.8 percent, with non-oil growth projected at 10.2 percent.

These numbers confirm that Guyana remains one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. The headline figure is, of course, inseparable from the rapid growth of offshore oil production. Mining and quarrying expanded by 40.7 percent in the first half of the year, while oil and gas grew by 41.3 percent. By the end of 2025, oil production had passed 900,000 barrels per day—roughly 35 percent higher than a year earlier—and output remained at comparable levels in the first half of 2026.

Oil’s central role should not obscure the broader pattern. Construction rose by 24.7 percent in the first six months of 2026, services by 7.2 percent, and manufacturing by 3 percent. Gold mining expanded by 11.3 percent, bauxite mining by 7.3 percent, and the wider category of other mining and quarrying by 40 percent. The figures suggest that petroleum revenues, public investment and private-sector activity are generating demand well beyond the offshore industry itself.

Guyana’s central economic problem is thus no longer merely how to produce oil. It is how to avoid becoming an enclave economy: one in which extraordinary hydrocarbon wealth is recorded in national-income accounts but fails to generate a broad, resilient and socially sustainable development model.