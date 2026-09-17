WORLD ROUNDUP Saudi Pipeline Attack Risks ‘Disastrous’ Loss of Oil | Russia Is Stepping Up Aggression Towards NATO | Why Israel Wants More One-Ton Bombs from the U.S., and more

Published 16 September 2026

· Saudi Pipeline Attack Risks ‘Disastrous’ Loss of Oil as Fighting Escalates · MI5 Helps Replace Anti-terror Bollards with More Artful Designs · Russia Is Stepping Up Aggression Towards NATO, Polish Defense Official Warns · The Dogfighting Chinese Satellites Triggering a New Space Race · Why Israel Wants More One-Ton Bombs from the U.S. and Why the Sale Is Controversial · An Electoral Result That Helps Japan’s Defense Buildup · The Next Trump-Kim Summit Could Be About North Korea’s Future Ruler

Saudi Pipeline Attack Risks ‘Disastrous’ Loss of Oil as Fighting Escalates (Lisa Friedman, New York Times)

Prolonged restrictions on exports could push oil prices even higher.

MI5 Helps Replace Anti-terror Bollards with More Artful Designs (Emily Wright, The Times)

After a series of attacks in public spaces where vehicles were used as weapons, the latest safety upgrades range from seating to sculptures.

Russia Is Stepping Up Aggression Towards NATO, Polish Defense Official Warns (Bartosz Kielak and Oliver Moody, The Times)

Pawel Zalewski says Putin is issuing ‘very serious signals of escalation’ after a warship fired flares at a Danish helicopter

The Dogfighting Chinese Satellites Triggering a New Space Race (Memphis Barker and Allegra Mendelson, The Telegraph)

Mystery US orbiting weapon announced after Beijing launches craft with power to ‘tug’ others off course.

Why Israel Wants More One-Ton Bombs from the U.S. and Why the Sale Is Controversial (David M. Halbfinger and John Ismay, New York Times)

The Trump administration plans to deliver 60,000 of the powerful munitions at a time when opposition is growing in Washington to arms sales to Israel.

An Electoral Result That Helps Japan’s Defense Buildup (Economist)

The country’s south-western islands go conservative.

The Next Trump-Kim Summit Could Be About North Korea’s Future Ruler (Donggak Heo, Foreign Affairs)

Kim Jong Un may be ready to introduce his daughter on the global stage.