BIOSECURITY Building a Defense-in-Depth Biosecurity Strategy for the AI Era

Published 19 September 2026

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and biology could introduce serious global health and national security risks. As capabilities continue to advance, AI-enabled biotechnology might lower the technical, operational, and motivational barriers to creating biological weapons. It might also enable high-consequence attacks involving enhanced or novel pathogens.

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and biology offers great promise for medicine and public health, including the potential to yield transformative societal benefits. Yet this same convergence could introduce serious global health and national security risks. As capabilities continue to advance, AI-enabled biotechnology might lower the technical, operational, and motivational barriers to creating biological weapons. It might also enable high-consequence attacks involving enhanced or novel pathogens. The dual-use nature of biotechnology requires proactive mitigation measures to counter these threats.

In a new report from RAND, the authors develop a defense-in-depth mitigation strategy that is robust, complementary, and deployable across a wide variety of threat scenarios. To create the strategy, the authors assessed the capabilities of various actor types across different steps of the bioweapon-development pathway prior to an attack, from ideation to weaponization. They also examined how different mitigations could add friction to primary milestones that nefarious actors must bypass to successfully execute an attack using AI-enabled biological weapons.

The authors describe a network of nine mitigations, each with their own strengths and weaknesses and areas of mutual reinforcement, and propose next steps for how decisionmakers in the public and private sectors can work collaboratively to advance this strategy.

Key Takeaways

● Different threat actors require different prevention mechanisms. Resource-constrained individuals might be thwarted at material or information access chokepoints. However, technologically sophisticated or well-resourced groups, such as state actors, might be immune to access controls and therefore require deterrence through elevated perceived costs and a degraded expected utility of attack.

● Prevention must evolve beyond access controls alone. Although restricting dual-use information and materials remains necessary, determined actors with sufficient resources can circumvent these barriers. An effective strategy, therefore, requires a complementary detection architecture that identifies and disrupts misuse patterns in digital and physical domains before they culminate in harm, shifting the paradigm from denial to integrated monitoring and early response.

● Aggregate signals matter. Threat actors operating across multiple nodes of the AI-biology ecosystem—probing different models, querying multiple synthesis providers, sourcing materials from separate vendors—produce signals that appear ambiguous when observed individually but form identifiable patterns of concern when analyzed collectively. Realizing this aggregate value requires centralized information-sharing infrastructure that no entity can provide alone.

● Invest early. Implementing this strategy’s mitigations will require investments in new research, institutional adaptation, legal clarification, and international coordination. Waiting until more-advanced biological threats are undeniable will be waiting too long.

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