PUBLIC HEALTH Chronic Underinvestment and Recent Disruptions Have Weakened U.S. Public Health System: Report

Published 19 September 2026

America’s public health system is at an inflection point. Decades of chronic underinvestment, compounded by workforce reductions, funding disruptions, and institutional uncertainty during 2025 and 2026, have weakened the system’s capacity to protect communities from preventable disease and injury.

America’s public health system is at an inflection point. Decades of chronic underinvestment, compounded by workforce reductions, funding disruptions, and institutional uncertainty during 2025 and 2026, have weakened the system’s capacity to protect communities from preventable disease and injury.

The report, Underfunded and Under Strain: The State of America’s Public Health System, calls for restoring federal public health operating capacity and establishing more durable and predictable funding to ensure that public health agencies have the staffing, expertise, infrastructure, and continuity needed to carry out their missions effectively.

TFAH’s report examines the structural conditions that shaped the public health system, the disruptions that followed, and how those changes affected state and local health agencies and communities. It explains how Congress responded, the limits of that response, and why a funded program on paper is not necessarily a fully functioning program in practice. The report also analyzes the FY 2027 proposals and provides recommendations for restoring capacity and establishing a more durable public health foundation.

The public health system is a network of agencies, organizations, public health workers, and community programs working together to prevent illness and injury, promote health, and respond to health threats—helping people and communities live healthier, safer lives.

The report finds that the system entered 2025 with longstanding funding, workforce, and infrastructure vulnerabilities that left it with little margin to absorb additional disruption. In 2024, only about 3 percent of the nation’s $5.3 trillion in health expenditures went to governmental public health activities.

Congress preserved much of the federal public health system in fiscal year (FY) 2026, but appropriations alone could not restore lost operating capacity.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026 maintained the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) program-level funding at approximately $9.1 billion—essentially flat with FY 2025—and rejected many of the administration’s deepest proposed cuts while preserving core agency structures. But by May 2026, CDC’s workforce had fallen by approximately 3,600 from the end of FY 2024, a reduction of roughly 28 percent. Grant interruptions, funding delays, and diminished technical and administrative capacity also continued to affect program operations.

The result illustrates a central finding of the report: appropriated dollars are critical, but they are not sufficient to ensure that public health programs can function effectively. Staffing, institutional expertise, grant-administration capacity, technical assistance, stable relationships with grantees, and timely disbursement of funds all help determine whether appropriations translate into services and protections for communities.