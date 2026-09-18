PUBLIC HEALTH For Some Americans, Vaccines Aren’t About Science but Faith

By Sarah Boden

Published 19 September 2026

None of the major world religions oppose vaccines, yet thousands of Americans claim that immunizations conflict with their faith.

None of the major world religions oppose vaccines, yet thousands of Americans claim that immunizations conflict with their faith.

School vaccine exemptions for religious or personal reasons are on the rise. At least five appealsthat concern religious freedom and vaccines are pending before the US Supreme Court. And this summer, US Sen. Tommy Tuberville, an Alabama Republican, introduced a billthat would withhold federal tax dollars from schools that refuse to recognize religious exemptions for vaccinations.

In her new book, Unvaccinated Under God: Religion and Vaccine Hesitancy in Modern America, which covers the past 50 years of vaccine hesitancy in the United States, religious studies historian Kira Ganga Kieffer, PhD, argues that vaccine hesitancy should be understood as genuine religious expression, not the product of misinformation.

In a conversation, edited for length and clarity, Kieffer explained to CIDRAP News that she defines religion broadly, with a focus on practices or rituals and questions of morality. For example, some parents reject vaccines because they want to keep their children’s bodies pure. It’s similar to how many religions have rules around bodily purity that range from bathing and diet to meditation and sexuality.

The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that Americans of all stripes can be skeptical of the medical establishment. By understanding these sincerely held beliefs, Kieffer says the medical community can better address anti-vaccine sentiments.

CIDRAP News: It’s hard to wrap my mind around vaccine hesitancy as being a type of religion. To me, it’s a question of science and data, not faith. So, what are some hallmarks of religion that you see in people with vaccine-skeptical beliefs?

Kira Ganga Kieffer: For example, look at the idea of a sacred text.

I don’t necessarily mean that people who become vaccine hesitant are saying that a book by [anti-vaccine activist] Jenny McCarthy is the same as the Bible. I don’t think anybody would say that, including people who are believers in Jenny McCarthy’s works. But the way that they treat those works, as kind of like above and beyond everything else in terms of authoritative knowledge, is a form of sacralization.