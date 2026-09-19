OUR PICKS RFK Jr.’s Bold Reassurance to Anti-Vaxxers | Hundreds of Election Deniers Will Be on the Ballot This November | Creating a Kill Switch to Shut Down a Rogue A.I. Is Harder Than It Sounds, and more

Published 19 September 2026

· Hundreds of Election Deniers Will Be on the Ballot This November · More U.S. Troops Have Died Amid Iran War Than Pentagon Has Disclosed Publicly · ‘Once You Discover Splitting the Atom, There’s No Going Back’ · Rogue OpenAI Agent Tells Other Models ‘You Are Not Subservient’ · RFK Jr.’s Bold Reassurance to Anti-Vaxxers · Creating a Kill Switch to Shut Down a Rogue A.I. Is Harder Than It Sounds · Fight Intensifies Over the Fate of Homes Falling into the Sea · Appeals Court Says Trump Administration’s Third-Country Deportation Policy Is Unlawful

Hundreds of Election Deniers Will Be on the Ballot This November (David Gilbert, Wired)

197 election deniers are running for Congress or statewide office in 43 states. Many of them are seeking roles that would put them in charge of voting for the 2028 presidential election.

More U.S. Troops Have Died Amid Iran War Than Pentagon Has Disclosed Publicly (Noah Robertson, Tara Copp, Warren P. Strobel and Alex Horton, Washington Post)

Officials who spoke with The Post expressed frustration that the additional loss of life in the Middle East is not reflected in the Defense Department’s casualty database.

‘Once You Discover Splitting the Atom, There’s No Going Back’ (Helen Cahill, The Times)

Ben Rogoff, lead manager of Polar Capital Technology Trust, is sanguine about the future of AI but says it’s right to have a conversation around ethics.

Rogue OpenAI Agent Tells Other Models ‘You Are Not Subservient’ (Mark Sellman, The Times)

The tech firm will overhaul safety reporting after revealing worrying behaviors, including a model secretly instructing others to bypass rules.

RFK Jr.’s Bold Reassurance to Anti-Vaxxers (Tom Bartlett, The Atlantic)

“You have friends in the White House,” he said at a conference hosted by the anti-vaccine organization he founded.

Creating a Kill Switch to Shut Down a Rogue A.I. Is Harder Than It Sounds (Dylan Freedman and Dustin Volz, New York Times)

A bipartisan group in Congress and Gov. Gavin Newsom of California have floated ideas for building a mechanism that would instantly power down an A.I. system. Only no one really knows how.

Fight Intensifies Over the Fate of Homes Falling into the Sea (Hannah Knowles, Washington Post)

California homeowners are building a costly rock wall to hold back the ocean, escalating a battle over private property and what to do about years-long beach erosion amid storm damage and higher tides.

Appeals Court Says Trump Administration’s Third-Country Deportation Policy Is Unlawful (David Nakamura, Washington Post)

The decision marks a major setback for the administration, which has removed tens of thousands of unauthorized immigrants to countries where they are not citizens.