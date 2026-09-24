EXTREMISMHATE When Fandom Meets Hate: Antisemitism in the True Crime Community (TCC)

Published 24 September 2026

Antisemitism runs through nearly every corner of the True Crime Community (TCC), a growing online subculture built around a fascination with mass killers and extreme violence. While some TCC members genuinely believe antisemitic ideas, others use them mainly to shock, gain notoriety, and signal belonging within the community.

Antisemitism runs through nearly every corner of the True Crime Community (TCC), a growing online subculture built around a fascination with mass killers and extreme violence. It shows up as casual slurs and inside jokes; admiration for antisemitic mass killers; extremist iconography like swastikas and sonnenrads; and, in some cases, as part of how an attacker frames their violence, even when Jewish people are not the target.

While some TCC members genuinely believe antisemitic ideas, others use them mainly to shock, gain notoriety, and signal belonging within the community. The effect is the same: the normalization of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery in these spaces. That normalization can be a factor that moves some individuals closer to violence.

Since 2024, the ADL Center on Extremism (COE) has identified at least 28 shootings, stabbings, and other forms of violence tied to the TCC, 19 of which were deadly. Some of these attacks are considered acts of memetic violence, a form of targeted violence committed largely for attention and status.

Antisemitism runs through many of these cases. At least eight perpetrators expressed antisemitic views online, and although none of the 28 attacks were directed specifically at Jewish institutions or people, several perpetrators used their manifestos and online posts to justify violence against Jews, blaming the Jewish community for a range of societal problems and personal grievances.

Understanding how antisemitism manifests within the TCC, and why, is essential to assessing the danger this community poses.

What is the True Crime Community?

Members of the TCC share an intense fascination with violence and killers. Most are young, sometimes vulnerable, individuals looking for a sense of community, belonging, and status, which they earn by demonstrating detailed knowledge of admired killers, often through repeating and mimicking their words, symbols, and imagery.

Because some of the killers idolized were motivated by extremist ideologies, including white supremacy and antisemitism, that same drive to imitate and belong can often mean that members share and repeat antisemitic language and symbols as well, even when they do not personally hold those beliefs. Even this casual or performative exposure can serve as a stepping stone to white supremacy, accelerationism, inceldom, and satanic neo-Nazism.

How Antisemitism Manifests in TCC Spaces

Antisemitism shows up across TCC spaces in several recurring ways: through slurs and inside jokes, glorification of antisemitic killers, language and symbols borrowed from established hate movements, and efforts to dodge content moderation.