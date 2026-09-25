BIOSECURITY 25 Years After Amerithrax: The Changing Landscape of Biosecurity

By Aayushi Sharma and Ajey Lele

Published 25 September 2026

The 2001 anthrax attacks in the US led to the emergence of biological terrorism as a public health, law enforcement, intelligence, and national security problem, highlighting the need for an integrated approach to addressing the threat. Advances in biotechnology, synthetic biology, and emerging technologies have defined the biological threat landscape over the past 25 years.

The deadly attacks of 11 September 2001 were followed by another critical terrorist incident in the United States, wherein anonymous letters laced with the deadly anthrax spores were sent to several media companies and post offices. The attacks claimed the lives of five people through the inhalation of anthrax and infected several others who came in contact with the postal envelopes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) codenamed the investigation ‘Amerithrax’.[1] The ‘Amerithrax Task Force’ was created to determine the source of this terrorist attack. The FBI subsequently released an ‘Amerithrax Investigation Report’ detailing the course of the investigation.[2] The investigation focused primarily on scientists associated with the US biodefence establishment, especially the US Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) at Fort Detrick, Maryland.

The investigation subsequently went through a series of phases which were deemed controversial. Several scientists were designated as ‘persons of interest’ and came under surveillance and investigation. In several cases, the suspects also pushed back against the allegations of deliberately releasing anthrax. One known suspect, Steven Hatfill, a pathologist and a biological weapons expert, ultimately received a large government settlement after pursuing legal action over being falsely accused in connection with the attacks.[3] In 2008, another biodefence scientist, Bruce Ivins, a senior biodefence researcher at USAMRIID who was identified as the principal suspect, died by suicide.[4] The FBI formally closed the investigation in 2010, concluding that Ivins was the actual culprit and that he had acted alone. However, an independent scientific review found that the evidence was consistent with Ivins being the culprit, but still inadequate to conclusively establish his responsibility.[5]

Along with the rapid investigations, the anthrax attacks also triggered a major national public health and law enforcement response, widespread disruption to postal services, and extensive decontamination efforts. Executed only a week after one of the worst terrorist attacks in modern history, the anthrax attacks added to the already heightened threat perceptions regarding terrorism. As a result of these attacks, biological terrorism emerged as a public health, law enforcement, intelligence, and national security problem, highlighting the need for an integrated approach to addressing the threat. Biological terrorism or bioterrorism, however, was not a novel phenomenon. There have been numerous accounts of non-state actors using or attempting to use hazardous biological materials as weapons to create widespread harm.[6]