DOOMSDAY How Would AI Actually Kill All Humans? Here Are the Top 5 Scenarios

By Toby Walsh

Published 25 September 2026

How exactly might AI kill us all? There’s no shortage of fantastical scenarios, and most of them involve the concept of “superintelligent” AI – that is, AI that’s more capable than humans. I’ve distilled these scenarios down to the top five, ordering them roughly from most vague to most precise. And I’d argue the list is also ordered from least probable to most probable.

Earlier this month, artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Jacob Coxon resigned from Anthropic after just four months. In an announcement on X, he stated: “The people building AI earnestly believe that it could kill us all by the end of the decade.”

A senior member of Anthropic’s staff, Evan Hubinger, actually agreed with Coxon, adding he personally thinks the chance of this happening in the next decade is more than 10%.

Understandably, these statements made waves. There’s now lots of talk about slowing down AI research and increasing “human control” over the technology.

But how exactly might AI kill us all? There’s no shortage of fantastical scenarios, and most of them involve the concept of “superintelligent” AI – that is, AI that’s more capable than humans.

I’ve distilled these scenarios down to the top five, ordering them roughly from most vague to most precise. And I’d argue the list is also ordered from least probable to most probable.

1. We’ll Never Know

AI doomers often justify their concerns by means of an annoying catch-22 paradox: how can we possibly imagine what a superintelligence might do to take out less intelligent beings like us?

We’d have to be superintelligent to predict what a superintelligence would be able to do. It’s like asking your family dog to imagine thermonuclear war.