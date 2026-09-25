WORLD ROUNDUP Is China Really Stealing A.I. From American Companies? | A Disastrous New War Threatens in Africa | Saudis Have Not Ruled Out Developing Nuclear Weapons, and more

Published 25 September 2026

· Is China Really Stealing A.I. From American Companies? · Saudis Have Not Ruled Out Developing Nuclear Weapons, U.S. Intelligence Assesses · How China Is Conquering High-Tech Markets Once Controlled by the West · The U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Agreement Carries Proliferation Risks · Trump and Xi Could Learn Something from Darwin · A Disastrous New War Threatens in Africa · The Dictator’s Laboratory: Nayib Bukele Is Pushing AI Hard

Is China Really Stealing A.I. From American Companies? (Cade Metz, New York Times)

As Xi Jinping visits President Trump in Washington, the leaders are expected to discuss claims that China is surreptitiously copying American A.I. technologies, a process known as distillation.

Saudis Have Not Ruled Out Developing Nuclear Weapons, U.S. Intelligence Assesses (John Hudson, Washington Post)

The sobering outlook has compounded concerns from some U.S. lawmakers about President Donald Trump’s agreement to assist the kingdom with establishing a civilian nuclear program.

How China Is Conquering High-Tech Markets Once Controlled by the West (David J. Lynch, Washington Post)

Once known for using cheap labor to produce inexpensive clothes and toys, Chinese factories increasingly make some of the world’s most sophisticated products.

The U.S.-Saudi Nuclear Agreement Carries Proliferation Risks (Eric Brewer, Foreign Policy)

Congress should add extra safeguards to prevent Riyadh from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Trump and Xi Could Learn Something from Darwin (Fareed Zakaria, Foreign Policy)

Survival depends on adaptation. For the United States and China, that may include cooperation.

A Disastrous New War Threatens in Africa (Economist)

Heavy fighting in Tigray could herald a wider regional conflict.

The Dictator’s Laboratory: Nayib Bukele Is Pushing AI Hard (Economist)

He hopes it will improve health care and education, and buoy up his popularity.