THE MATTER AT HAND // BY BEN FRANKEL The AfD: Garden-Variety Extremists or Trojan Horse?

By Ben Frankel

Published 25 September 2026

What Berlin’s plan to keep secrets from the AfD tells us: The German federal government is planning to keep domestic security information – and information on NATO deployments and troop movements in Germany – from the new Saxony-Anhalt state government if it includes the AfD. The worry: the AfD will be able to identify and expose domestic intelligence agents tracking extremist activity in Germany, and deliver NATO secrets to Russia.

On 22 September, The New York Times reported, citing seventeen German and foreign officials, that Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s government is preparing to restrict the access of Saxony-Anhalt’s next government to classified material, should the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) take power there. The AfD won 43.8 percent of the vote there on 6 September, three seats short of a majority, and is looking for the votes to put its candidate in office.

The most sensitive item is the “Oplan,” the roughly 1,000-page military blueprint drawn up in 2024, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, for responding to another Russian attack in Eastern Europe. Senior leaders of Germany’s sixteen states are among the few officials cleared to see it, but military leaders and defense officials fear that an AfD government in Magdeburg might pass it to Russia.

Berlin is also weighing cutting the state off from intelligence on Russian subterfuge in Europe and on far-right extremism, including files on the AfD itself. The party’s Saxony-Anhalt branch is classified as confirmed extremist and is watched by federal intelligence, including through undercover agents whom an AfD-run state government might try to identify through the routine sharing of information between the federal government and the states. Officials are also discussing changes to the rules on interstate cooperation. These rules require unanimity among the states, so a single AfD government in Saxony-Anhalt could use its veto to paralyze policing programs that cross state lines, the kind of cooperation on which the pursuit of Russian saboteurs and far-right networks depends.

The concern does not depend on the AfD holding the top job. Classified material reaches a state government through its ministers: the minister-president, who is among those cleared to see documents such as the Oplan, and above all the interior minister, who oversees the state police and the state’s domestic intelligence office. An AfD that entered government as a junior partner and took the interior ministry would have much the same access as one that led the government.

The plans are targeted. There would be no blanket ban: Saxony-Anhalt would still receive the intelligence it needs to prevent terrorist attacks. And to stay within the constitution, some restrictions may have to apply to all sixteen states rather than to one.