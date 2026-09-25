DISASTERS Twenty-Five Years After September 11th, 2001, New York City Changed the Way We Prepare for Disasters

By Thomas Chandler

Published 25 September 2026

The 9/11 attacks exposed serious weaknesses in information sharing and coordination, but they also demonstrated an aspect of equal importance: when a disaster overwhelms an entire system, disaster survivors and organizations need to find ways to collaborate that may not have existed before the disaster began.

Twenty-five years after September 11th, 2001, it is still difficult to contemplate what happened without first thinking about the people. The firefighters and police officers who ran toward the World Trade Center, the emergency managers and health professionals trying to make sense of an unconceivable situation, the transit workers helping people evacuate Lower Manhattan, and the countless New Yorkers who simply tried to help one another are part of the city’s history. For those of us who work in the disaster risk management sector, September 11th is also a marker in the history of how we prepare, respond, and recover. The attacks exposed serious weaknesses in information sharing and coordination, but they also demonstrated an aspect of equal importance: when a disaster overwhelms an entire system, disaster survivors and organizations need to find ways to collaborate that may not have existed before the disaster began.

One of the most distinct ways to understand how dramatically the field has changed is to consider the technical tools emergency managers had available to them in 2001. New York City was already using geographic information systems (GIS), and these digital maps became enormously valuable during the response and recovery. However, transferring large digital files across networked systems was constrained by limited bandwidth, slower network speeds, and substantially less mature data infrastructure than emergency responders have access to today. Internet capacity was so limited that critical GIS disk drives had to be delivered daily by state troopers from offices in Albany to New York City so they could be used in the response. There were no smartphones, no social media, and no cloud-based systems through which responders could immediately share information or communicate with the public. Today, satellite imagery, digital maps, mobile communications, real-time data and increasingly sophisticated analytical tools are so commonplace that it can be easy to forget how innovative and useful they would have seemed on September 11th.

The communications problems that morning were not simply a matter of having cumbersome technology tools. The destruction of infrastructure in Lower Manhattan, combined with the extraordinary volume of people trying to communicate, overwhelmed telephone, cellular, and radio systems. Responders lost contact with colleagues and leadership and, critically, did not always have the information they needed about what was happening inside the towers.