OUR PICKS Why License-Plate Readers Are Angering Americans | AI Companies’ New Plan to Keep Themselves from Destroying Everything | Pacing the Risk but Not the Speed of the AI Race with China, and more

Published 25 September 2026

· Let’s Get Specific About These Doomsday Scenarios · Supreme Court Allows Expansive Federal Database for Voter Screening · Here’s How Trump Is Building a National Citizenship Database to Check Voters · Why License-Plate Readers Are Angering Americans · AI Companies’ New Plan to Keep Themselves from Destroying Everything · How to Fix the US-Saudi Nuclear 123 Agreement · Why the US Should Pace the Risk but Not the Speed of the AI Race with China

Let’s Get Specific About These Doomsday Scenarios (Rogé Karma, The Atlantic)

How exactly is AI supposed to kill us all?

Supreme Court Allows Expansive Federal Database for Voter Screening (Abbie VanSickle, New York Times)

Critics of a citizenship database built by the Trump administration have raised alarms about privacy and improper voter purges.

Here’s How Trump Is Building a National Citizenship Database to Check Voters (Nicholas Nehamas and Zach Montague, New York Times)

The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to deploy a system that merges personal data from across the government. Questions remain about its reliability.

Why License-Plate Readers Are Angering Americans (Economist)

Surveillance cameras are becoming the new data centers.

AI Companies’ New Plan to Keep Themselves from Destroying Everything (Jasmine Sun, The Atlantic)

Third-party evaluators will be allowed inside companies to monitor the models. But how much access and influence will they really have?

How to Fix the US-Saudi Nuclear 123 Agreement (Ariel E. Levite and Matthew Sharp, National Interest)

Congress can fix most of the problems with the nuclear agreement without simply rejecting it.

Why the US Should Pace the Risk but Not the Speed of the AI Race with China (Jason Hsu, National Interest)

America can and should manage the risks of AI without slowing the race against China. Xi Jinping’s visit will test this prospect.