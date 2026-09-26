THE AMERICAS Guyana, Exxon, and the Real Price of Extraction

Published 26 September 2026

Guyana’s success will be measured not by how many floating platforms Exxon operates offshore, but by whether the proceeds become schools, roads, public health, resilient institutions, and productive industries after the oil itself is gone. The question is thus not whether Exxon gives back. It is who gets to decide what “giving back” means.

Exxon Mobil’s offshore discovery transformed Guyana with a speed almost without parallel in modern development. A country of roughly one million people, long poor despite abundant natural resources, has become the world’s fastest-growing economy and now produces close to 1 percent of global oil output. Its crude has helped Europe reduce dependence on Russian supply and has found buyers in Asia as well. For Exxon, Guyana is more than a successful project: it is a prized growth engine, one of the most consequential discoveries of the century.

The obvious story is one of mutual gain. Exxon and its partners—Hess and CNOOC—have deployed immense capital, technological capacity, and appetite for risk. Guyana receives revenues it could scarcely have imagined a decade ago, deposits them in a sovereign wealth fund, and sees a new class of local contractors, engineers, and suppliers emerge around the oil industry. The government says the Natural Resource Fund received GYD 536 billion, or about $2.57 billion, in 2024 alone.

But that is not the whole story. The central issue is not whether Guyana gains from Exxon’s presence, because it plainly does. The issue is whether the relationship has been structured so that a poor country with a sudden resource windfall captures a fair share of the wealth, protects its citizens against environmental and political risks, and turns finite oil income into durable public capacity.

On these tests, Exxon’s conduct is recognizable—not exceptionally rapacious by the standards of foreign extractive enterprise, but far from an exemplary model of shared prosperity. It represents a familiar bargain in which a multinational company bears geological and financial risk, then acquires unusually secure and lucrative rights when the gamble succeeds. The danger lies not in private profit as such, but in allowing private contractual power to substitute for public bargaining power and democratic accountability.

A Very Good Deal—for Exxon

The 2016 production-sharing agreement governing Guyana’s Stabroek Block has long been controversial because of its terms. Guyana receives a 2 percent royalty on petroleum produced and sold and, after recoverable costs, half of the remaining profit oil. The government insists that it collects the royalty in full. But 2 percent is a strikingly modest royalty for an extraordinarily productive petroleum province; a Guyanese government energy analysis has described it as below average resource rents of roughly 5 to 6 percent for petroleum.