DEMOCRACY WATCH Hard Lessons from Brazil on Defending Democracy

By Laura Thornton

Published 26 September 2026

While the United States has a robust civil society and hundreds of important coalitions working on various aspects of democracy, Brazil built national, coordinated pro-democracy coalitions with a clear vision and communication strategy.

I was recently part of a study mission to Brasilia for American democracy and rule of law practitioners to learn from Brazil’s experience in protecting elections, building broad pro-democracy coalitions, and holding leaders to account. Having been on several visits of this nature to other countries, Brazil was arguably the most compelling and relevant for gleaning lessons. Like the United States, it is a big, diverse nation with a federalist system. It has the legacy of slavery and racial oppression. It is a polarized electorate, with significant cleavages – often fueled by disinformation – on vaccines, LGBTQ rights, gender, elections, and traditional culture. It has a significant evangelical community with charismatic leaders who play an oversized role in politics. Critically, like President Donald Trump’s actions in 2020 and 2021, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro sowed doubt in advance of the country’s 2022 elections, spread lies about the results because he lost, and fomented a mob to storm government and judicial offices on Jan. 8, 2023.

What makes the United States very different, however, is that Brazilian institutions and civic actors united across ideology, party, and sector to publicly defend its democracy and put Bolsonaro – and his accomplices – behind bars. How?

There is of course no one ingredient or explanation for Brazil’s success in this regard — it was a combination of history, tactics, institutions, and civic actors that fended off Bolsonaro’s attempted coup and held him to account. While some of these lessons and strategies could inspire Americans and even be replicated, many of them unfortunately expose shortcomings in the United States and raise questions about the inability of Americans to act more forcefully in defense of democracy.

The Power of Memory

The lived memory of more than two decades of dictatorship clearly heightened Brazil’s ability to push back against an authoritarian grab. Having “experienced coups,” Brazilians repeatedly told the delegation that there was no appetite for Bolsonaro’s actions in 2022 and 2023, and even those more ideologically aligned with his party would not tolerate his attempt to destabilize the country.