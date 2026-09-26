SCHOOL SAFETY Lockdown or Active Shooter Drill? The Distinction Matters for Children’s Safety and Well‑Being

By Emily Greene-Colozzi

Published 26 September 2026

With a lack of standardized practice, guidelines and terminology, disentangling the distinct outcomes and effects of lockdowns from the consequences of ambiguously defined “active shooter drills” is an uphill battle.

School shooting preparedness drills have been a routine though uncomfortable part of the back-to-school experience. Since the 1999 mass shooting at Columbine High School in Jefferson County, Colorado, various kinds of preparedness drills have been mandatory in most schools.

As schools schedule and conduct these preparedness exercises, parents are likely to hear grim terms like “active shooter drill” and “lockdown drill.”

For most schools, these drills are not optional. As of 2025, 37 out of 50 states require schools to conduct active shooter or lockdown drills at least once per year. Some states, like New York, require schools to conduct lockdown drills at various points throughout the year. Texas, meanwhile, requires lockdowns and shelter-in-place drills, but it also permits active shooter threat exercises, including shooter simulations.

The nationwide controversy over school shooter preparedness drills tends to conflate hyperrealistic simulations – with fake blood and bullets – with lockdown procedures, which might involve turning off the lights and having children remain quiet.

While research is mixed on the effectiveness of both kinds of school shooter preparedness exercises, the two practices look and feel very different.

Understanding Lockdown Drills

A lockdown drill typically involves three simple elements: locks, lights and moving out of sight.

Teachers and students learn to lock their classroom doors, shut off the lights and move to a safe area without sight lines until an all-clear notification from a school official or police.

Carrying out this routine can build familiarity and muscle memory that encourage a rapid and calm response in the event of an actual emergency.

Lockdowns may be initiated for any number of reasons, not necessarily related to an active shooter. A student once told me that the single lockdown she experienced in elementary school was in response to a squirrel that had invaded the building.

Other schools have been forced to implement lockdowns for graver threats: parent disputes that become physical, nearby police activity, wildlife, or, in the worst-case scenario, an armed assailant.

A More Intense Kind of Drill

Active shooter simulation drills, meanwhile, are specific to armed assailants.

These drills may involve actors posing as shooters, as well as mock gunfire, fake blood, and even the use of nonlethal projectiles, such as BB guns or paintball guns.

Among surveyed K-12 teachers, 55% reported that the active shooter drills practiced in their schools did not include sensory elements such as fake blood. Yet around 6% of teachers had experienced drills with simulated gunfire, and 1% reported fake blood or explosions.