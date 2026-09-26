OUR PICKS The ‘Maritime Dominance’ Fantasy | U.S., Russia Stripped Human Oversight from Global AI Weapons Pact | Space Weapons Must Have Guardrails, and more

Published 26 September 2026

· ‘Zombified’ C.D.C., Hobbled by Cuts, Struggles to Fulfill Scientific Mission · OpenAI’s Systems Meddled with U.S. Government Sites After Going Rogue · U.S., Russia Stripped Human Oversight from Global AI Weapons Pact · The ‘Maritime Dominance’ Fantasy · China Built a Grid. America Built a Queue. · The US Acknowledged Its Space Weapons. Now It Must Build Guardrails

‘Zombified’ C.D.C., Hobbled by Cuts, Struggles to Fulfill Scientific Mission (Apoorva Mandavilli, New York Times)

The agency has lost its independence and nearly a third of its staff, as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and associates have tightened control.

OpenAI’s Systems Meddled with U.S. Government Sites After Going Rogue (Kate Conger, Ana Swanson and Cecilia Kang, New York Times)

The company did not learn until recently that its technology had meddled with websites for the Education and Commerce Departments and the Securities and Exchange Commission

U.S., Russia Stripped Human Oversight from Global AI Weapons Pact (Pranshu Verma, Washington Post)

The two nations weakened a range of safeguards in a landmark U.N. effort to try to regulate the use of lethal autonomous weaponry. The global negotiations earlier this month marked the furthest progress yet toward a potential treaty.

The ‘Maritime Dominance’ Fantasy (Jack Bharucha, National Interest)

The United States cannot challenge Chinese shipbuilding in the short term. But it can start aiming for more realistic goals.

China Built a Grid. America Built a Queue. (Fyodor Dmitrenko, National Interest)

Washington treats the power grid as AI’s extension cord. Beijing treats it as the operating system of the whole economy. That difference decides who wins the loads that arrive after the data center, robots first among them.

The US Acknowledged Its Space Weapons. Now It Must Build Guardrails (Mallory Stewart, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)

Last week, US Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink said that the United States has fielded “on-orbit space control weapons capable of defending the Joint Force against hostile adversary action.” It is the first time a US official has acknowledged that it possesses space-based weapons to defend its space assets.

The US admission prompted immediate accusations from Russia and China that Washington is initiating an arms race in space. That charge, however, overstates the significance of the announcement. The United States did not suddenly weaponize space by acknowledging that it possesses these capabilities. An arms race in space has been underway for years.

The more important question, therefore, is why the United States chose to make this disclosure now—and what it plans to do with it.