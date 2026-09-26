WORLD ROUNDUP When America Walks Away from the Middle East | Japan’s New CIA | Russia’s Intensifying Shadow War Against Europe, and more

Published 26 September 2026

· Egypt’s Warning to Israel · Gulf States Are Hedging and Suffering · Japan’s New CIA Could Be Takaichi’s Trump Card · When America Walks Away · Why So Many Nigerian States Want Their Own Airline · Russia’s Intensifying Shadow War Against Europe

Russia’s Intensifying Shadow War Against Europe (Alina Polyakova and Christopher Walker, National Interest)

Russia has maintained plausible deniability in connection to each sabotage incident—but together, they add up to a pattern of low-level warfare to which European democracies must respond.

Egypt’s Warning to Israel (Vivian Salama, The Atlantic)

Cairo’s intelligence chief visited Tel Aviv shortly before October 7 with a dire message about Gaza.

Gulf States Are Hedging and Suffering (Shawn A. Howard, Foreign Policy)

Neither appealing to Washington nor diversifying security partners nor back-channeling with Tehran is insulating the region from the consequences of war.

Japan’s New CIA Could Be Takaichi’s Trump Card (Derek Grossman, Foreign Policy)

After decades of reticence, Tokyo is expanding its intelligence gathering abroad.

When America Walks Away (Economist)

For decades America has enjoyed hegemony over the Middle East. That is about to end.

Why So Many Nigerian States Want Their Own Airline (Economist)

Economic considerations are not to the fore.