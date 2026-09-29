AI AI Companies Could Learn Safety Lessons from the History of Nuclear Weapons

By Stephanie Decker

Published 29 September 2026

Even if US president Donald Trump agreed with the idea of an AI slowdown – which he does not – calling for international cooperation to regulate AI development is a highly unlikely solution for today’s safety concerns.

An AI model built by US tech company OpenAI has hacked into the Australian government healthcare portal, Medicare. The news, which emerged on September 23, follows a string of similar incidents reported over the summer by OpenAI and its main rival, Anthropic.

These reports have underscored fears that AI labs may be losing control of their creations. They also helped feed the most recent spate of doomsday warnings about the risks posed to human civilisation by AI.

The CEO of Anthropic, Dario Amodei, has called for the pace of AI development to be slowed, a proposal backed by OpenAI head Sam Altman and Elon Musk. There have also been calls for national regulation and greater international cooperation to counter the threat.

The current debate over how to control AI bears striking parallels with how the world tackled another existential threat to human civilisation: nuclear technology.

J. Robert Oppenheimer oversaw development of the first nuclear weapons through the US government’s Manhattan Project. But Oppenheimer also lobbied for international control of these weapons. The Acheson-Lilienthal Report, published in March 1946, aimed to prevent a destructive arms race between the US and Soviet Union. It was largely written by Oppenheimer.

A revised version of the report was later presented to the UN as the Baruch plan. The Soviet Union rejected it, reading it as an attempt to consolidate America’s technological advantage, much as China has done recently with calls for an AI slowdown.

International cooperation around nuclear non-proliferation became possible only many years after the Baruch plan, following a spate of security incidents and near-misses. The International Atomic Energy Agency was created in 1957, and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons did not come into force until 1970.

Even if US president Donald Trump agreed with the idea of an AI slowdown – which he does not – calling for international cooperation to regulate AI development is a highly unlikely solution for today’s safety concerns.

The ‘Demon Core’

One major difference between AI and nuclear technology is that the latter was developed by states, not private industry, so regulation and control were more straightforward than they are today.

Yet this still did not stop nuclear accidents, suggesting that neither regulation nor international cooperation would meaningfully address AI safety concerns.