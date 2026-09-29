THE MATTER AT HAND // BY BEN FRANKEL Forward into the Past: The Implications of the AfD’s Idea of Who Is German

Published 29 September 2026

The AfD has chosen biology. Its leaders prefer the word “descent,” Abstammung, which sounds like a neutral rule of law. But a nation defined by descent is a nation defined by biology. Membership passes through the blood, and nothing a person believes, says, or does can earn it. The party’s biological idea of the nation would shape everything it does in power.

Editor’s note: The is the second of a three-part series of articles examining the AfD. You can read the first article, analyzing the AfD’s approach to Russia, here. The third article, comparing the economic programs of the AfD, France’s RN, and Reform UK, will be published on Thursday.

In October 2025, leaked messagesfrom a Telegram chat among leaders of the Young Republicans showed participants joking about gas chambers and praising Hitler. Several of them lost their jobs. Vice President JD Vance shrugged it off: “kids do stupid things, especially young boys.” Most of the “kids” were between 24 and 35.

Some Americans who urge Germany’s Christian Democrats to tear down the Brandmauer, the firewall against cooperation with the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD), now offer the same defense. The AfD’s talk of blood as the precondition of belonging to the German people, they say, is Germany’s version of that chat: ugly noise from a careless fringe, and no reason to shun a party which won 44 percent of the votein Saxony-Anhalt in the state’s September election.

The comparison fails. The Young Republicans’ remarks were asides in a private chat. The AfD’s belief that Germanness is inherited, a matter of biology, is the party’s core doctrine. It is written into its program, repeated by its leaders, and cited by the German intelligence service and German courts as the heart of the case against the party as a threat to German democracy. This biology-based doctrine governs the party’s decisions regarding whom the party would welcome, whom it would tolerate, and whom it would force or pressure to leave. A CDU weighing cooperation with the AfD, in Magdeburg now or in Berlin later, should understand what it would be asked, or told, to carry out.

Two Ways to Belong

Every nation must decide who belongs to it. Modern states have given two answers.

The first answer is civic. Membership rests on allegiance to a set of political principles, and anyone willing to embrace them can join. The United States is the textbook case. A newcomer from any country becomes an American by swearing to support and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States. Ancestry plays no part. The nation is a compact, open to all who accept its terms.