OUR PICKS Hegseth to Cut More Generals | What to Know About the Hacking Group ShinyHunters | Refugee Bureau Has Turned into a $410 Million Deportation Operation, and more

Published 29 September 2026

· Hegseth to Cut More Generals, Admirals in Bid to Remake Military’s Top Ranks · Supreme Court Allows Rapid Third-Country Deportations, for Now · Religious Scholars Met with Anthropic. What They Heard Stunned Them. · What to Know About the Hacking Group ShinyHunters and Its F.B.I. Breach · How Trump Turned a Refugee Bureau into a $410 Million Deportation Operation · The DOJ’s Collapsing Probe into a Supposed Anti-Trump Conspiracy

Hegseth to Cut More Generals, Admirals in Bid to Remake Military’s Top Ranks (Tara Copp, Washington Post)

The defense secretary is expected to announce that the number of top officers will be reduced by as much as 20 percent, officials said.

Supreme Court Allows Rapid Third-Country Deportations, for Now (Abbie VanSickle, New York Times)

The court also announced it would hear arguments in December on the legality of the Trump administration policy to swiftly deport immigrants to countries not their own.

Religious Scholars Met with Anthropic. What They Heard Stunned Them. (Elizabeth Dias, New York Times)

In a series of private meetings, the company consulted religious scholars to help instill morality into its A.I. models — and make the case that Claude could be conscious.

What to Know About the Hacking Group ShinyHunters and Its F.B.I. Breach (Chris Cameron, New York Times)

The bureau was the latest target of the notorious gang of cybercriminals that steals sensitive personal data and sells it online.

How Trump Turned a Refugee Bureau into a $410 Million Deportation Operation (David Nakamura and Adam Taylor, Washington Post)

Inside the secret deals powering the president’s push to deport migrants to countries not their own.

The DOJ’s Collapsing Probe into a Supposed Anti-Trump Conspiracy (David A. Graham, The Atlantic)

It’s buckling under the weight of strategic errors, staff turnover, and, most of all, the facts.