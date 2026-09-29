DEMOCRACY WATCH Supreme Court Reauthorizes SAVE Program, but It’s Not as Big a Deal as Some Would Have You Believe

By Stephen Richer

Published 29 September 2026

There are indeed apocalyptic scenarios on the horizon (President Trump still indulges the idea of declaring a national emergency to take control of election administration), but the reauthorization of the SAVE program isn’t likely to have a profound impact on election administration, and it might even be a small win for the country’s voter rolls.

On September 25, the United States Supreme Court reauthorized the federal government’s SAVE program for citizenship checks in voter registration. Predictably, supporters of the Trump administration celebrated the ruling as a “[h]uge victory for election integrity!” (Attorney General Todd Blanche), while opponents claimed the ruling put “millions of Americans at risk of being unlawfully targeted by the admin’s unreliable voter purge system weeks before the midterms.” (CREW)

Relax.

As is so often the case with election law rulings, the implications are not nearly as significant as “hot take” social media commentary would have you believe. There is no reason to believe that past elections were riddled with noncitizen voting. As for voter list maintenance and removal, the ruling simply gives election officials one more tool, but as with other tools, its use is narrowly prescribed by state and federal laws.

Additionally, the sound and fury regarding the ruling’s alleged effects on election administration distract from a bigger philosophical question: are we comfortable with the federal government building a citizenship database? That’s something Cato scholars and publications have long looked at with suspicion (see, e.g., Stephen Moore and Jim Harper).

Background:

From 2005 through 2024, election officials primarily used the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program to verify that individual registrants had become citizens through naturalization. The SAVE program did not allow for bulk uploads of voter files.

President Trump’s March 25, 2025, executive order titled “Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections” attempts to refashion the SAVE program into a universal citizenship database by including data from the Social Security Administration and other government agencies. The expanded SAVE program also allows election officials to upload entire voter lists for citizenship checks.

The results have been mixed. Both litigation and reporting have shown the SAVE program to be highly imperfect, leading to US citizens being flagged as ineligible to vote (see, especially, this article by ProPublica and the Texas Tribune: “A federal tool to check voter citizenship keeps making mistakes. It led to confusion in Texas.”)

But the expansion of the SAVE program has also prompted a spate of election-integrity-enhancing state and local citizenship audits (I’ve cataloged these at Declare News). Recent write-ups by Utah, Georgia, and Yavapai County, Arizona, show how the SAVE program can contribute to voter roll audits.

Litigation: