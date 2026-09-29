CRITICAL MINERALS To Succeed in Rare-Earths Mining, Support the Whole Supply Chain

By Francesca Ciuffetelli

Published 29 September 2026

Australia’s rare-earths industry has made substantial progress. After years of project development, government investment and efforts to diversify supply chains away from China, several projects are now targeting first output between 2027 and 2030. The next challenge is to ensure that this emerging production can move through commercially viable supply chains.

Australia’s rare-earths industry has made substantial progress. After years of project development, government investment and efforts to diversify supply chains away from China, a new generation of Australian projects is moving towards production. Several of them are now targeting first output between 2027 and 2030. The next challenge is to ensure that this emerging production can move through commercially viable supply chains. As governments decide which projects to support, they will need to look beyond mine development to whether sufficient processing capacity, manufacturing demand and offtake will be available when production comes online. Australia does not need to replicate every stage of the rare-earths supply chain domestically, but it does need to ensure that Australian production is connected to viable downstream capacity and customers in Australia and partner countries.

Among the Australian projects moving towards production, some already have clearer pathways into downstream processing and markets. Rare-earth element (REE) concentrate from Astron Limited’s Donald project is intended to be processed by US company Energy Fuels at its White Mesa facility in Utah, subject to final investment decision. Goschen and Browns Range are set to supply Iluka’s Eneabba refinery in Western Australia, while Arafura Rare Earths’ Nolans project has secured binding offtake agreements with Siemens Gamesa, Traxys Europe, Hyundai and Kia. Together, these agreements provide pathways to downstream processing capacity and customers. Other projects, however, have less certainty. North Stanmore has a non-binding arrangement with a prospective downstream partner, while Dubbo, Fingerboards and Avonbank have yet to secure binding offtake for their planned production.

Processing and offtake arrangements will become increasingly important if Australian production expands without corresponding growth in processing and manufacturing capacity. The International Energy Agency finds that by 2035, existing and announced refining facilities in diversified regions will have capacity equivalent to around two-thirds of expected mined supply, while planned magnet production will account for only around one-third.

Government decisions around funding REE mining projects will therefore need to account for when downstream capacity becomes available, as well as where gaps in processing and manufacturing capacity remain. The Australia–United States Critical Minerals Framework already provides for the joint identification of projects across the supply chain that address priority gaps. Government investment should be coordinated and sequenced across the supply chain so that production, processing and manufacturing capacity come online when they are needed.