WORLD ROUNDUP Why Nobody Can End the War in Ukraine | What’s at Stake in Israel’s Elections | How to Make NATO 3.0 Work, and more

Published 29 September 2026

· Why Nobody Can End the War in Ukraine · Russia’s Sahel Intervention Is Riskier Than It Looks · Has Iran Lost Its Grip on Gulf Oil Exports? · What’s at Stake in Israel’s Elections · What Europe Can Learn from Taiwan’s Information · How to Make NATO 3.0 Work

Why Nobody Can End the War in Ukraine (Stephen M. Walt, Foreign Policy)

It’s in everyone’s interest to stop the fighting. That’s still not enough.

Russia’s Sahel Intervention Is Riskier Than It Looks (Taiwo Hassan, Foreign Policy)

No one—not least in postcolonial West Africa—loves an army of occupation.

Has Iran Lost Its Grip on Gulf Oil Exports? (Economist)

Exports through the Strait of Hormuz and beyond are soaring but prices remain stubbornly high

What’s at Stake in Israel’s Elections (Shai Feldman, National Interest)

A victory for Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition will set Israel’s expansionist West Bank policy in stone.

What Europe Can Learn from Taiwan’s Information (Filip Styczynski, National Interest)

Taiwanese representative to Finland Freddy Lim spoke to The National Interest on China’s efforts to subvert Taiwanese public opinion—and the techniques it had shared with Russia for use against Europe.

How to Make NATO 3.0 Work (Tsiporah Fried, National Interest)

US retrenchment from Europe creates an opportunity for further Russian meddling. The timing of the transition is therefore essential.