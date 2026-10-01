OUR PICKS A Near Disaster on Flydubai | The Problem with Trump’s Crime Claims | The Secrets of a US Spyware King, and more

Published 1 October 2026

· A.I. Is Going Rogue. Who Should Be Held Responsible? · Campaign Style Trump Ads Use Money Meant for Border Security, Memorials · Pete Hegseth, Idea Guy · A Near Disaster on Flydubai · The Problem with Trump’s Crime Claims · The Secrets of a US Spyware King

A.I. Is Going Rogue. Who Should Be Held Responsible? (David McCabe, New York Times)

Many think artificial intelligence companies should be held liable for their runaway technology. But legal scholars say applying existing law could be messy

Campaign Style Trump Ads Use Money Meant for Border Security, Memorials (Isaac Arnsdorf, Washington Post)

Democrats call the campaign illegal, while the White House defends the ads as public service announcements.

Pete Hegseth, Idea Guy (Tom Nichols, The Atlantic)

His State of the Force address was a partisan disgrace—with a few good ideas buried in it.

A Near Disaster on Flydubai (Graeme Wood, The Atlantic)

This unbelievable sequence of events has huge implications.

The Problem with Trump’s Crime Claims (Jack Rodriquez-Vars and Nick Miroff, The Atlantic)

The president says that his immigration crackdown is behind falling crime rates. The numbers don’t back that up.

The Secrets of a US Spyware King (Kim Zetter, Wired)

In an exclusive interview with WIRED, Paragon Solutions CEO Andrew Boyd reveals the limits of the company’s promise to keep bad actors from abusing its powerful espionage tool.