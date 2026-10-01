WORLD ROUNDUP How AI Anxiety Turns into Extremism | The World’s Busiest Migration Route Has Gone Quiet | Trump Diverts Aid for Europe to Latin America Instead, and more

Published 1 October 2026

· Netanyahu May Have Ignored a Dire Warning. Israel Ignores the Deeper Threat. · Trump Defies Democrats, Diverts Aid for Europe to Latin America Instead · Oil Is Again Flowing Out of Hormuz · How AI Anxiety Turns into Extremism · Don’t Put Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in a Room Together · The World’s Busiest Migration Route Has Gone Quiet

Netanyahu May Have Ignored a Dire Warning. Israel Ignores the Deeper Threat. (Shira Efron, The Hill / RAND)

Israelis are still debating whether the recent report is true—whether the United Arab Emirates warned Israel of an imminent Hamas attack roughly 10 days before the Oct. 7 massacre.

But fixating on the few days before Oct. 7 obscures a deeper flaw: The Israeli mindset, the strategic conception, remains largely unchanged. It is conflict management. Israel is using a weakened and deterred Hamas ruling Gaza as an excuse to deepen the divide between Gaza and a Palestinian Authority–run West Bank. By avoiding allowing any alternative to emerge, it is sidelining the Palestinian question altogether.

If the deadliest disaster of Jews since the Holocaust should have changed one thing, it was this. Yet, strip away the rhetoric of “total victory,” and Israel’s Gaza policy today looks quite similar, just with more bloodshed and rubble.

Trump Defies Democrats, Diverts Aid for Europe to Latin America Instead (John Hudson, Washington Post)

The diverted funds include tens of millions of dollars Congress approved for countries impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Oil Is Again Flowing Out of Hormuz (Keith Johnson, Foreign Policy)

But the continued shortfall of refined products means little relief at the pump.

How AI Anxiety Turns into Extremism (By James Paterson, Foreign Policy)

Despite shared concerns, stark differences exist in perceptions of AI in the United States and China.

Don’t Put Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in a Room Together (Economist)

A summit between the two “friends” could go horribly wrong.

The World’s Busiest Migration Route Has Gone Quiet (Economist)

Donald Trump’s immigration curbs have changed the movement of people throughout a hemisphere.