QUICK TAKES // BY BEN FRANKEL The New Normal in the Gulf

Published 1 October 2026

For oil shipments through the strait, “new normal” is the more accurate description: oil continues to flow under conditions of deep uncertainty, coercive risk, and geopolitical vulnerability. The distinction is substantive because oil markets depend not only on current physical throughput but also on confidence in the reliability of future supply.

When supporters of the Trump administration say that oil shipping through the Gulf is “back to normal,” they are referring to a visible and easily quantifiable measure: the number of barrels moving through the Strait of Hormuz.

This measure is not insignificant. The strait is one of the world’s indispensable energy chokepoints, and a sustained fall in cargoes would be immediately reflected in freight costs, insurance premiums, benchmark crude prices, refinery planning, and the balance sheets of importing states. But counting barrels is not the same as measuring normality. Tankers may be moving, terminals may be loading, and exports may be approaching pre-war volumes—while the strategic environment has been fundamentally altered.

For oil shipments through the strait, “new normal” is the more accurate description: oil continues to flow under conditions of deep uncertainty, coercive risk, and geopolitical vulnerability. The distinction is substantive because oil markets depend not only on current physical throughput but also on confidence in the reliability of future supply.

The Misleading Comfort of Volume

A daily shipping count captures what has already happened. It tells us whether crude and petroleum products passed through the Strait of Hormuz yesterday or last week. It does not tell us how secure those shipments are, whether insurers will continue to cover them at the same price, whether crews will accept the risk, whether vessels are rerouting, or whether an escalation could halt or sharply reduce traffic tomorrow.

The weakness of the “back to normal” claim lies in its assumption that normality is defined by throughput alone.

But oil markets do not price only present supply. They price expected supply, perceived risk, spare capacity, transport reliability, insurance availability, inventory levels, military escalation, and the chance that a localized confrontation will become a regional disruption. A barrel loaded safely today does not erase the possibility that the next day’s shipment will face missile attack, drone harassment, mining, seizure, electronic interference, or a closure threat.

The administration’s supporters may be correct in a narrow statistical sense if volumes have recovered. Yet they are wrong if they suggest that the security assumptions governing those volumes have returned to their earlier condition. They most certainly have not.

The New Normal: Permanent Contingency

The central fact is that Iran need not seal the Strait of Hormuz permanently in order to transform the market. It need only demonstrate a credible ability to disrupt traffic rapidly, selectively, and repeatedly.