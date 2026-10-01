AI Trump’s AI Safety Pact Is Toothless. But There Is a Path Forward.

By Connor Martin

Published 1 October 2026

Unfortunately, there is nothing in the “White House Accord on Super Intelligence” that legally compels any of the signers to change their behavior. More important, nothing alters their commercial incentives to keep testing frontier capabilities.

My team at CFIUS spent long hours negotiating agreements with private companies to compel them to do—or not do—certain things. The committee has the legal authority to mitigate national security risks that could arise from transactions involving foreign investment in the United States.1 By law, any such mitigation agreements must be (1) effective, (2) verifiable, and (3) monitorable and enforceable.

As a framework, that approach is useful for assessing the “White House Accord on Super Intelligence,” a document signed on Tuesday by President Donald Trump and leaders of six of the top U.S. AI companies—Anthropic, OpenAI, Google, Nvidia, Meta, and xAI. Trump commented that the agreement would involve “a tremendous self-policing aspect,” is “morally binding,” and that “we’re going to have it be nice and safe.”

Let’s hope. Unfortunately, there is nothing in the document that legally compels any of the signers to change their behavior. More important, nothing alters their commercial incentives to keep testing frontier capabilities. The document does contain promising ideas—but it leaves to others the work of creating conditions that are effective, verifiable, monitorable, and enforceable.

A Conspicuously Noncommittal Agreement

The one-page agreement that came out of the White House meeting describes itself as a “Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities,” but it does not actually compel the companies to do anything. It is closer in spirit to the “voluntary AI commitments” that Joe Biden’s administration secured in 2023 (though less detailed than those). It does not have the force of law or executive order, and the language itself is conspicuously noncommittal—with a revealing exception.

The document states, “[W]e believe each company should implement… four layers of controls and audits[.]” “Believe” and “should”—two words that any government lawyer would immediately strike from a CFIUS agreement, because they are unfalsifiable. Better words are “will” or “shall”—but “will” only appears at the end of the document, when the companies commit that they “will meet regularly to establish standards and best practices” on safety.