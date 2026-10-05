AVIATION SAFETY When the Threat Is Inside the Cockpit

Published 5 October 2026

The four passengers who entered Flight FZ1073’s cockpit acted with courage. The dentist treated a wounded captain. The plumber held the controls of an aircraft he had never flown. The off-duty pilots took over before the descent became irreversible. Above all, the captain opened the door. A system worthy of that courage should not depend on the same improbable sequence of luck next time.

On 30 September, an Israel-bound Flydubai flight nearly became the kind of weaponized airliner that has haunted aviation-security planning since September 11. The danger did not come from a hijacker who forced his way through the cockpit door. It came from an authorized member of the flight crew.

The co-pilot of Flydubai Flight FZ1073, traveling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, stabbed the captain, Smit Machchhar, while the aircraft was over Saudi Arabia and attempted to bring down the plane. Machchhar, badly wounded, managed to shout for help. Passengers in the front cabin heard him. Before losing consciousness, he opened the fortified cockpit door from within.

Four passengers immediately entered. Two subdued the attacking co-pilot and pulled him from the cockpit. A third, the dentist Shota Musayev, treated the captain’s injuries. The fourth, Yaniv Hayoun, an Israeli plumber with no flying experience, took the controls and helped arrest the aircraft’s descent long enough for off-duty Flydubai pilots traveling aboard the aircraft to reach the cockpit and land safely in Tabuk. Associated Pressand Reutersreported the passengers’ accounts.

Hayoun later said that he had no aviation training and had learned the rudiments of recovering a descending aircraft from Air Crash Investigation, the Canadian documentary-drama series known in some countries as Mayday. His intervention was improvised. So was the rescue as a whole. The aircraft survived because a bleeding captain reached the door, passengers heard him, four people acted quickly, a dentist treated the injured pilot, an untrained passenger held the controls, and qualified replacement pilots happened to be aboard.

This chain of events should not be understood as a reassuring story about the strength of aviation security. It is a warning about its gaps.

Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said after speaking with Saudi authorities that the attacking co-pilot had undergone Islamist radicalization online and intended to kill Israelis. The remaining investigation concerns whether he acted alone, had accomplices, or was directed or assisted by another actor. But the central fact is clear: a radicalized insider used his authorized access to attempt to turn a civilian airliner carrying Israeli passengers into a weapon. Reutersreported Netanyahu’s statement and the continuing inquiry.

The incident should force airlines and regulators to revisit a question that post-9/11 security policy never fully resolved: how does one protect a cockpit from intruders without making rescue impossible when the threat is already inside?