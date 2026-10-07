COUNTERTERRORISM Assessing PRAHAAR: India’s First Counter-Terror Policy

By Adil Rasheed

Published 7 October 2026

India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) National Counter-Terrorism Policy and Strategy PRAHAAR policy document provides clear, concise direction for India’s counter-terrorism campaign. It is a definite step forward in eliminating the threat posed by the amorphous, multi-vector nature of terrorism. It also epitomizes the challenges of drafting a Counter-Terrorism policy for a vast, socio-culturally diverse country like India.

India has adopted a new, more assertive approach in fighting terrorism in recent years, which was on full display in the first burst of Operation Sindoor in May 2026, when several terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) were targeted and taken out by Indian armed forces using precision weapons. The punitive strikes following the Pahalgam terror attacks sent a hard-hitting message to the Pakistani establishment and its terror proxies that India would employ both kinetic and non-kinetic actions to deliver a decisive blow to the recalcitrant neighbor. Subsequently, New Delhi launched a major international diplomatic offensive, dispatching seven all-party delegations to 33 countries to expose Pakistan globally as a state sponsor of terrorism and to block Islamabad’s traditional strategy of playing the victim card or turning the Kashmir dispute into a multilateral issue.[i]

PRAHAAR: ‘Doctrinal Consolidation’ of CT Policy

On 23 February 2026, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) unveiled ‘PRAHAAR’ as India’s first comprehensive National Counter Terrorism Policy and Strategy, comprising a ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach to combat the threat of terrorism.[ii] Several observers have hailed ‘PRAHAAR’ as marking the doctrinal consolidation of hitherto mostly decentralized Counter-Terrorism (CT) approaches, shaped by geo-spatially diverse and socio-culturally complex challenges, through years of evolving legislation, executive practices and gradual institutional coordination.[iii]

In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said PRAHAAR marked a formal shift from the country’s erstwhile reactive security stance to a proactive doctrine.[iv] As the first of its kind, the seven-page document draws the broad contours of India’s new national policy and strategic approaches, and brings together the diverse strands of CT initiatives developed over the decades across several vectors.

In formulating this policy document, the Indian government has taken cognizance of the fact that ‘the nature of (terrorism-related) threats continues to change and present new challenges’.[v] In fact, terrorism remains an amorphous threat that, like any intractable pathogen or virus, mutates its form and composition and adapts to the multi-dimensional complexities of India’s vast regional and socio-cultural landscape. The document correctly recognizes that any rigidly detailed strategic approach would not provide the tactical freedom needed to combat terrorism’s volatile character effectively. Thus, the introductory paragraph of the policy paper also asserts that India consistently opposes terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, particularly state-sponsored terrorism.