THE AMERICAS Brazil’s “New Republic” Is Dead, and What Comes Next Has Not Yet Been Born

By Guilherme Casarões

Published 7 October 2026

On Sunday Oct. 4, 2026, Brazilians didn’t just vote against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They buried a political project that had been on life support for almost a decade. That project is the Nova República, the “New Republic”. It was born in the mid-1980s from the debris of a 21-year military dictatorship, and written into the country’s 1988 Constitution. For roughly 30 years, the pact held well enough. Not anymore.

On Sunday Oct. 4, 2026, Brazilians didn’t just vote against President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. They buried a political project that had been on life support for almost a decade.

That project is the Nova República, the “New Republic”. It was born in the mid-1980s from the debris of a 21-year military dictatorship, and written into the country’s 1988 Constitution. For a generation, Brazilians called it the democratic pact, and it rested on three commitments.

The first was social. The New Republic embraced pluralism and made Brazil’s diversity part of its national identity rather than a problem to be managed.

The second was institutional. In a fragmented multiparty system, no one governs alone, so consensus was the engine of policy. That consensus came from free and fair elections, but also from coalitions that let federal, state and municipal governments carry out a shared agenda, and a working balance among the president, Congress and the Supreme Court.

The third was about policy: keep the economy stable, use social programs to reduce one of the world’s starkest inequalities, and widen popular participation in politics.

For roughly 30 years, the pact held well enough. Its results were uneven, but they were real: hyperinflation tamed, tens of millions of Brazilians lifted out of poverty, and power transferred peacefully at least between the two main parties of that era, the Workers’ Party (Partido dos Trabalhadores, PT) and the Brazilian Social Democratic Party (Partido da Social Democracia Brasileira, PSDB).

The First Assault

Many on the left claim that the New Republic started to crumble with former left-wing President Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment in 2016. Her removal was allegedly plotted to preserve the elitist and corrupted structures that the new pact had not fixed.

But it was former president Jair Bolsonaro’s victory in the 2018 election that represented a frontal assault on each of Brazil’s democratic commitments. The now jailed politician presented himself as an outsider despite having spent 28 years in Brazil’s Congress, and put Christian nationalism in place of pluralism ahead in his agenda. He recast the consensus-building system as elite corruption, and the coalition politics that had kept Brazil governable became, in his telling, the source of its rot. He promised to fix the economy by getting the State out of the way of businesses and individuals, all in the name of freedom.