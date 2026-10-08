OUR PICKS Donald Trump’s Untenable Strategy for AI | Outgunned Iran Is Keeping the U.S. on Edge | China Might Lap the United States on AI Adoption, and more

Published 7 October 2026

· Donald Trump’s Untenable Strategy for AI · Election Deniers Think the GOP’s Terrible Midterm Polling Is a ‘Psyop’ · Pullout of B-1 Bombers Shows How an Outgunned Iran Is Keeping the U.S. on Edge · China Might Lap the United States on AI Adoption · How Long Until AI Hacks Everything? · A Case Study in Pivoting: Investigating Hacked and Leaked Data on a Budget

Donald Trump’s Untenable Strategy for AI (Economist)

The president’s desire to unleash the technology is running into political reality.

Election Deniers Think the GOP’s Terrible Midterm Polling Is a ‘Psyop’ (David Gilbert, Wired)

Dozens and dozens of high-profile MAGA influencers and pundits have weighed in. “The laughable fake polls are rolling out,” Catturd posted on X.

Pullout of B-1 Bombers Shows How an Outgunned Iran Is Keeping the U.S. on Edge (Greg Miller, Washington Post)

Tehran has also used the threat of unconventional attacks to inflict chaos on global energy markets and threaten the safety of Air Force One.

China Might Lap the United States on AI Adoption (Kenton Thibaut and Kat Duffy, Foreign Policy)

Beijing’s collaborative approach is winning over other states.

How Long Until AI Hacks Everything? (Matteo Wong. The Atlantic)

If only AI can save us from AI, the world is in trouble.

A Case Study in Pivoting: Investigating Hacked and Leaked Data on a Budget (Ceren Fitoz, Lawfare)

AI may help, but nonprofits still face an uphill battle in allocating resources for extensive investigations into human rights abuses.