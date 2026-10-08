DEMOCRACY WATCH No Emergency Exception: The Ban on Troops at the Polls Was Built for Crises

By Joseph Nunn

Published 7 October 2026

Several laws buttress the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally prohibits federal military participation in civilian law enforcement except where Congress has expressly authorized it. These laws, most of which have been in force for more than 150 years, unmistakably convey Congress’s intent to bar any kind of military interference in American elections.

With the mid-term elections approaching, questions have arisen over whether the Trump administration might attempt to station federal troops at polling places. As the Brennan Center and many others have pointed out, this would be clearly illegal: Section 592 of Title 18 of the United States Code criminalizes deploying federal troops or armed federal law enforcement agents to any polling place, and multiple other federal criminal and civil laws bar military interference in an election. Such laws buttress the Posse Comitatus Act, which generally prohibits federal military participation in civilian law enforcement except where Congress has expressly authorized it.

These laws, most of which have been in force for more than 150 years, unmistakably convey Congress’s intent to bar any kind of military interference in American elections. Even so, in 1968, the Office of Legal Counsel asserted in a short, conclusory memo that Section 592’s prohibition on troops at the polls does not apply if the president has invoked the Insurrection Act. The Insurrection Act is the most important statutory exception to the Posse Comitatus Act, allowing the president to use federal military forces to execute the law in certain emergency situations.

The OLC memo, which was prepared during the chaotic months leading up to the 1968 presidential election, contains no meaningful legal analysis. Instead, its authors point only to a forthcoming opinion that would lay out OLC’s arguments and evidence in detail. Yet if that larger memo was ever produced, it has never been made public or even been referenced in any publicly available OLC documents.

The memo is wrong on many counts. To start, it disregards basic and well-established rules of statutory interpretation. When two statutes come into conflict, the later-in-time statute normally controls, and the specific normally displaces the general. The Insurrection Act was last substantively amended in 1874, but Congress revised Section 592 in 1909, removing its exception permitting troops to “keep peace at the polls.” Section 592 is also an election-specific restriction, while the Insurrection Act is a more general emergency authority. These factors indicate that Section 592 serves as a narrow limit on domestic military deployment, rather than the Insurrection Act permitting an intrusion on voting rights.