THE RUSSIA CONNECTION Bookshelf: The Closing of the Russian Mind (Doesn’t Bode Well for the Future)

By Robert Wihtol

Published 9 October 2026

In The Closing of the Russian Mind, Andrei Kolesnikov analyses the ideological dynamics of Putinism, its effect on Russia’s role in the world and its implications for Russia’s future.

Editor’s Note: In an important new book on Putin and Putinism, Andrei Kolesnikov writes that in order to support his international agenda, Putin has turned the clock back to the days of the Cold War and introduced a notion of continuity between the Great Patriotic War – the term Russia uses for its participation in World War II – and the ongoing ‘special military operation’. This also makes the U.S. Cold War policy of containment as relevant today as it was in 1946 when U.S. foreign policy strategist George Kennan advocated for it in his renowned Long Telegram. It is important to note the inevitable tension between the need for a renewed containment of an expansionist Russia and the rise of right-populist parties such as RN in France and AfD in Germany, parties which are decidedly pro-Russia, anti-U.S., and anti-Western collective defense.

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Bogged down militarily in Ukraine, with Russia’s economy in a shambles and Ukrainian drones penetrating ever deeper into the heartland and causing popular unrest, President Vladimir Putin’s position is looking increasingly tenuous. In anticipation of an eventual leadership change, Russia analysts are already busy mapping out future scenarios.

In The Closing of the Russian Mind, Andrei Kolesnikov analyses the ideological dynamics of Putinism, its effect on Russia’s role in the world and its implications for Russia’s future. Kolesnikov is a Russian journalist and former senior fellow of the Carnegie Moscow Center. He has published widely on Russian politics.

In Kolesnikov’s view, Putin has succeeded in radicalizing the Russian population in support of a form of ‘chauvinistic neo-imperialism’ that relies on totalitarian methods. Many expect things to change once Putin is no longer in charge, but Kolesnikov is skeptical. As he sees it, a change in leadership is unlikely to engender broader change unless Russia undergoes profound political regeneration.

To make his case, Kolesnikov walks us through the evolution of ‘the Russian idea’, a concept that evolved over centuries and forms the basis for today’s ideology of state patriotism. The concept is based on what Russia considers its unique history, civilization and traditionally close cooperation between the state, the Russian Orthodox church and Russian society. It is also based on the fact that Russia has nuclear weapons, and on Russians’ unabashed pride in their country’s history – including periods of violent repression.