CRITICAL MINERALS Evaluation of U.S. Policies to Increase Domestic Access to Critical Minerals

Published 9 October 2026

The U.S. government has responded to the need to secure access to critical minerals with a set of policy tools, such as tax credits, loans, stockpiles, import tariffs, and permitting reforms. But which tools actually work, and for whom?

Every U.S. policy tool for securing access to critical minerals involves trade-offs. Knowing which tool fits which problem will allow the government to better design and apply policies going forward.

China controls more than 70 percent of the world’s supply of several critical minerals, and it has shown a willingness to weaponize that dominance through export controls. The resulting price spikes and supply uncertainty threaten the United States—particularly its defense, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

The U.S. government has responded with a set of policy tools, such as tax credits, loans, stockpiles, import tariffs, and permitting reforms. But which tools actually work, and for whom? In a new report, RAND researchers analyzed each tool using economic theory and historical examples, as well as structured interviews with industry representatives across the critical mineral value chain.

Key Takeaways

Stockpiling is the only fast path to resilience.

Every other policy tool examined takes years to significantly strengthen the U.S. critical mineral supply chain. Stockpiling can deliver results within months, depending on design.

Most policies undercut investment in substitutes.

Policies that boost domestic production tend to lower prices, which reduces the economic incentive to develop alternative materials or technologies that could reduce U.S. dependence in the long term.

Policy design and implementation both matter.

Uncertainty, lack of transparency, and slow timelines make otherwise sound policy tools less effective. Industry representatives cited these process failures as major deterrents to investment.

Needs differ sharply across the value chain.

For example, miners need permitting certainty before capital support, but smelters and refiners need multiple forms of stacked support to overcome structurally thin margins.

Recommendations

For federal interagency bodies coordinating the critical mineral policy effort:

● Make all critical mineral programs competitive and open to qualified applicants, using objective and transparent eligibility criteria.

● Improve the accessibility and transparency of capital support programs.

● Stop making equity investments in critical mineral producers; low-cost debt achieves similar goals without the governance complications and ownership dilution.

● Extend production tax credits indefinitely; their value depends on durability, and industry will not plan around credits that may disappear before projects reach production.

● Streamline permitting pathways and reduce litigation risk.

● Limit import tariffs to materials with at least some existing domestic production capacity to avoid raising costs for downstream manufacturers.

● Include producer countries in plurilateral trade agreements to secure affordable feedstock access for U.S. refiners until domestic mining capacity expands.

● Match policy tools to the specific market segment and commodity.

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