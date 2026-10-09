WORLD ROUNDUP How Europe Should Deal with the New China Shock | Russian Sabotage in Europe Is No Longer ‘Symbolic’ | Brazil’s Far-Right Resurgence, and more

Published 9 October 2026

· How Europe Should Deal with the New China Shock · Germany and France Want EU Storm Gates for China’s Trade Surge · Russian Sabotage in Europe Is No Longer ‘Symbolic’ · Brazil’s Far-Right Resurgence · Attacker in FlyDubai Flight Meant to Crash into Israeli Airport, Emiratis Say · The U.S. Can’t Win in Iran Until Trump Makes a Decision · The Looming Chinese Investment One Block from the White House

How Europe Should Deal with the New China Shock (Economist)

Amassing “second-strike” trade weapons is not enough.

Germany and France Want EU Storm Gates for China’s Trade Surge (Economist)

A bold joint letter suggests confrontation looms with China.

Russian Sabotage in Europe Is No Longer ‘Symbolic’ (Sam Skove, Foreign Policy)

The Kremlin’s strategy has entered a dangerous new phase, Estonia’s counterintelligence chief says.

Brazil’s Far-Right Resurgence (Catherine Osborn, Foreign Policy)

The Bolsonaro family looks likely to retake the presidency.

Attacker in FlyDubai Flight Meant to Crash into Israeli Airport, Emiratis Say (Pranav Baskar, New York Times)

The attorney general of the United Arab Emirates said that the co-pilot had been inspired by the Sept. 11 attacks after years of developing extreme Islamist views.

The U.S. Can’t Win in Iran Until Trump Makes a Decision (Fareed Zakaria, Washington Post)

To get out of this quagmire, Washington must determine what it wants.

The Looming Chinese Investment One Block from the White House (Emily Yang, National Deniers)

A PRC-linked foundation should not be able to set up shop hundreds of feet from the chief executive’s residence.