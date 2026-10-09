IMMIGRATION President Trump Cut Legal Immigrant Entries 2.7 Times More Than Illegal Entries

By David J. Bier

Published 9 October 2026

Illegal entries had already fallen before President Trump took office, and while they have fallen further, declines in legal immigration far surpass those in illegal entries.

In April this year, I detailed how President Trump had reduced legal immigration more than twice as much as he had reduced illegal immigration—a result I had predicted in January 2025. At that time, I was still relying on my estimates for some categories because the administration was so slow to release data. We now have more complete data through February 2026, showing that I somewhat understated the decline. Monthly legal entries had actually fallen 2.7 times more than illegal entries through February 2026.

Summary

Illegal entries had already fallen before President Trump took office, and while they have fallen further, declines in legal immigration far surpass those in illegal entries. Legal entries in major categories were down about 145,000 compared to a drop in illegal entries of about 53,000. Illegal entries are overstated because we are counting all Border Patrol arrests, including those of individuals expelled immediately. This chart tracks immigration through February 2026, the most recent month for which the State Department has published data.

Illegal Immigration Had Already Fallen by Over 80 Percent Before Trump

The number of monthly Border Patrol arrests at the southwest border fell by 81 percent from December 2024 to August 2026, but by December 2024, it had already fallen by 81 percent from its peak in December 2023. Of the decline from the peak, 84 percent occurred under President Biden as of August 2026. Prior to Trump taking office, Border Patrol releases had already dropped 96 percent from their peak. Border Patrol releases have declined further under Trump’s second term, but in absolute terms, releases fell far more before he took office. Of the decline in releases from their peak, 96 percent occurred before Trump took office.

Recorded evasions of Border Patrol—known “gotaways”—also fell about 80 percent under President Trump from December 2024 to September 2025. But again, by December 2024, evasions had fallen well before Trump took office, falling by 83 percent from their peak in November 2022. The data from 2026 is spotty and from media leaks, not from the agency directly, but it is clear that President Trump’s administration continued an earlier trend in declines in illegal immigration.