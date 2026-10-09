OUR PICKS Why Is Kash Patel Planning to Visit Russia? | A No-Rules Approach to AI Is Mad Politics and Worse Policy | The GOP’s Message to Immigrants, and more

Published 9 October 2026

· ICE Agent at NYC Shooting Has History of Alleged Violence and Illegal Arrests · Why Is Kash Patel Planning to Visit Russia? · How Donald Trump Made America’s Government Dumber · A No-Rules Approach to AI Is Mad Politics and Worse Policy · The GOP’s Message to Immigrants · ICE Emails Discuss Using Palantir-Supported Tool to Investigate Voter Fraud · D.C. Judge Bars DOJ from Gathering States’ Voter Lists to Find Noncitizens

ICE Agent at NYC Shooting Has History of Alleged Violence and Illegal Arrests (Dhruv Mehrotra, Ali Winston, and Maddy Varner, Wired)

Brenden Cuni, an ICE supervisor, has been accused of excessive force and tackling a pregnant woman to the ground. Several of his arrests were later found to be unlawful in federal court.

Why Is Kash Patel Planning to Visit Russia? (Sarah Fitzpatrick, The Atlantic)

Democrats in Congress are asking the FBI director to cancel the reported trip.

How Donald Trump Made America’s Government Dumber (Economist)

DOGE was a huge missed opportunity.

A No-Rules Approach to AI Is Mad Politics and Worse Policy (Economist)

Do not let it rip.

The GOP’s Message to Immigrants (Adam Serwer, The Atlantic)

Be white and Christian, or America doesn’t want you.

ICE Emails Discuss Using Palantir-Supported Tool to Investigate Voter Fraud (David Gilbert, Wired)

Documents obtained by Democracy Forward show that ICE looked into feeding voter roll data into the ELITE tool, normally used to identify targets for deportation.

D.C. Judge Bars DOJ from Gathering States’ Voter Lists to Find Noncitizens (Patrick Marley, Washington Post)

Voting rights groups had challenged the effort, noting federal data includes errors that have led to citizens being wrongly removed from electoral rolls.