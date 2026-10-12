Also Noted
· DHS faces blowback over attack on Democratic House candidate
· Homeland Security Proposes $70,000 and $30,000 Fees for F-1 Optional Practical Training
· Watchdog to examine summertime hack of DHS information network, other incidents
· ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters, records show
· DoD wasted millions helping DHS increase immigration detention center capacity
· DHS sued over guidance restricting training program for international students
· DHS kicks its network, cloud and cyber consolidation vehicle down the road
· The Manufacturing Challenge Behind the U.S. Drone Race
· Trump Admin Freezes Green Cards at Major Tech Firms, Probes Student Exchange Visas
· The revolving door for tech officials at Trump’s DHS
DHS faces blowback over attack on Democratic House candidate
Homeland Security Proposes $70,000 and $30,000 Fees for F-1 Optional Practical Training
Watchdog to examine summertime hack of DHS information network, other incidents
ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters, records show
DoD wasted millions helping DHS increase immigration detention center capacity
DHS sued over guidance restricting training program for international students
DHS kicks its network, cloud and cyber consolidation vehicle down the road
The Manufacturing Challenge Behind the U.S. Drone Race
Trump Admin Freezes Green Cards at Major Tech Firms, Probes Student Exchange Visas