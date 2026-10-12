Also Noted

Published 12 October 2026

· DHS faces blowback over attack on Democratic House candidate

· Homeland Security Proposes $70,000 and $30,000 Fees for F-1 Optional Practical Training

· Watchdog to examine summertime hack of DHS information network, other incidents

· ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters, records show

· DoD wasted millions helping DHS increase immigration detention center capacity

· DHS sued over guidance restricting training program for international students

· DHS kicks its network, cloud and cyber consolidation vehicle down the road

· The Manufacturing Challenge Behind the U.S. Drone Race

· Trump Admin Freezes Green Cards at Major Tech Firms, Probes Student Exchange Visas

· The revolving door for tech officials at Trump’s DHS