Also Noted

Published 12 October 2026

·  DHS faces blowback over attack on Democratic House candidate

·  Homeland Security Proposes $70,000 and $30,000 Fees for F-1 Optional Practical Training

·  Watchdog to examine summertime hack of DHS information network, other incidents

·  ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters, records show

·  DoD wasted millions helping DHS increase immigration detention center capacity

·  DHS sued over guidance restricting training program for international students

·  DHS kicks its network, cloud and cyber consolidation vehicle down the road

·  The Manufacturing Challenge Behind the U.S. Drone Race

·  Trump Admin Freezes Green Cards at Major Tech Firms, Probes Student Exchange Visas

·  The revolving door for tech officials at Trump’s DHS

DHS faces blowback over attack on Democratic House candidate

Homeland Security Proposes $70,000 and $30,000 Fees for F-1 Optional Practical Training

Watchdog to examine summertime hack of DHS information network, other incidents

ICE reviewed tens of millions of voter records looking for noncitizen voters, records show

DoD wasted millions helping DHS increase immigration detention center capacity

DHS sued over guidance restricting training program for international students

DHS kicks its network, cloud and cyber consolidation vehicle down the road

The Manufacturing Challenge Behind the U.S. Drone Race

Trump Admin Freezes Green Cards at Major Tech Firms, Probes Student Exchange Visas

The revolving door for tech officials at Trump’s DHS