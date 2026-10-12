DEMOCRACY WATCH Boots Off Ballots: Troops and Elections, In Practice

By Dan Herman and Devon Ombres

Published 12 October 2026

There is little to no safe or democratic way for the military to be involved with the elections process, and the costs of doing so would not fall on the election alone: an election-related deployment would do lasting damage to the military itself. What is worrisome is that a president could issue a range of seemingly unobjectionable orders that undermine the democratic process and run afoul of federal law.

The first piece in this series reviewed the U.S. laws prohibiting election-related domestic deployments. To understand how these laws work in a real-life election scenario, it is worth outlining:

1. What troops could be ordered to do at each stage of the elections process, and

2. What the repercussions of such orders could be.

Importantly, there are a variety of orders which could be issued that, while not blatantly illegal per se, would severely disrupt the mechanics of elections and undermine the country’s democratic principles. Here, we outline the election process and important red lines for troops to be aware of in a deployment situation. Above all, there is one rule that all members of the armed forces must remember: in a democracy, any domestic deployment happening on or around an election is suspect.

Examples of Illegal or Anti-Democratic Orders

“The President has declared a national emergency, protect this polling site.”

As noted previously in this series, 18 U.S.C. 592 bars an officer from keeping “troops or armed men at any place where a general or special election is held” unless such force is “necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States.” A declared national emergency to protect polling sites would most likely not satisfy this standard. National emergencies trigger a defined set of laws, not unencumbered presidential authority. An emergency declaration from the president does not override constitutional dictates exclusively giving states and Congress the authority to administer elections nor would it override the Supreme Court’s decision in Youngstown Sheet and Tube Co. v. Sawyer (1952) that prohibited the governmental takeover or seizure of critical infrastructure without congressional approval. As a result, an officer who issues such an order would likely be subject to all the penalties listed in § 592, including up to five years in prison, in addition to potential court-martial consequences such as dishonorable discharge. Protecting a polling site is also likely a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act since “protecting” is traditionally a law enforcement function, not one permitted to be undertaken by armed military personnel. Invoking the Insurrection Act might address the Posse Comitatus Act problem, but it would not override Section 592. Further, polling sites are state, not federal property, which means that troops’ presence cannot be justified by the “protecting federal property” argument invoked during the 2025 Los Angeles National Guard deployment.